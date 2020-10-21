Just months after Levain Bakery expanded to Williamsburg another beloved New York City cookie specialist is making their mark on North Brooklyn as well. Chip NYC, known for their ooey, gooey cookies in unconventional and nostalgic flavors, is opening its first Brooklyn location at 123 Kent Ave. (between North 6th and North 7th Streets) in Williamsburg on Saturday, October 31st (Halloween) at 1 p.m. The first 100 people to stop by the opening will get a free cookie with purchase.

Similar to Chip’s other shops in Astoria, the West Village, and Long Island City, Williamsburg’s Chip will feature four different cookie flavors daily, baked fresh and served warm. On opening day, two Halloween specials – Frightfetti (sugar cookie with orange and black Halloween sprinkles) and Monster Chip (brown sugar cookie with dark chocolate chips and orange & brown M&Ms) will be offered.

In addition to their special Halloween cookies, the Chip NYC team will be debuting a new cookie, inspired by a consistent guest request since the original Astoria shop opened in 2017. To date, Chip NYC has rotated through over 30 varieties of cookie on its menu, and bakes over 25,000 oversize cookies weekly.

The Williamsburg location of Chip NYC will also serve La Colombe coffee and espresso drinks. Starting November 1st, the shop will be open from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m, seven days a week. The weekly menu will be available online, and cookie dough care packages can also be sent from the website.