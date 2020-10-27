In response to the coronavirus pandemic which has lead to strict social distancing requirements for indoor dining, Le Crocodile (80 Wythe Ave.) has refashioned the vacant rooms on the second floor of the Wythe Hotel as bookable private dining rooms.

Le Crocodile opened in the ground-floor of the hotel in December 2019, just a few months before the start of the pandemic, but the French-inspired restaurant managed to build an NYC following with Chez Ma Tante chefs Jake Leiber and Aidan O’Neal directing the menu.

A Le Crocodile spread. (Photo courtesy of Le Crocodile)

The brasserie had to temporarily shutdown in March when NY hit pause and reopened over the summer with covered garden dining and a sidewalk seating area on Wythe Avenue. Celebs have also been spotted enjoying themselves at the restaurant, as noted in Page Six.

Now, private dining rooms are bookable and offer a three-course menu with appetizer, entrée and dessert options similar to Le Crocodile’s regular downstairs menu, which offers French-inspired classics like roast chicken with herb jus and frites and escargot with parsley, pernod and fennel.

A private dining room t Le Crocodile Upstairs. (Photo courtesy of Le Crocodile)

Private room reservations run $100 per guest, and the former hotel rooms come in two sizes that can accommodate parties of four to six or seven to 10 guests. Note: a minimum of four guests is required to book a private room.

According to the Le Crocodile website, all guests must receive a temperature check and provide contact tracing info upon arrival, and additional measures have been implemented to help reduce the spread of infection. Each private dining room is equipped with a HEPA air purifier and guests have the option to open the windows for increased air flow.

Le Crocodile is open for lunch Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., dinner Monday to Sunday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., and brunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.