Townsquare will hold their annual children’s Halloween parade this weekend in Greenpoint. The 17th annual Greenpoint Children’s Halloween Parade will meet in front of the Brooklyn Expo Center (72 Noble St.) on Saturday, October 31st, at noon. The procession of costumed children will then head from the expo center up West Street to Greenpoint Avenue before circling back to the expo center, where the terminal market vendors will have treats prepared for trick-or-treaters. Children of all ages are invited to join the parade for free and costumes are encouraged.

A “Spooktacular Party,” is also planned with arts and crafts, carnival games, dancing games, live music, a haunted trail and a bouncy house. The children’s party will start at 10 a.m., with timed entries on the hour through 4 p.m. Parents and children must have tickets ($20 – $30 per child and $5 per adult), and parents can choose from one hour timeslots when purchasing tickets. Townsqaure recommends the earlier sessions for little ones later sessions for older kids (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.) Children must be accompanied by an adult and face coverings are required.