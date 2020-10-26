After nearly 15 years of serving espresso drinks to the residents of the northernmost stretch of Greenpoint, Champion Coffee (1107 Manhattan Ave.) will close their Manhattan Avenue shop this weekend with a sale.

“We will be closing this location permanently on October 30th,” a sign posted to the Manhattan Avenue shop by owner Talitha Whidbee states. “We will be holding a “garage sale” on Saturday October 31st from 10am – 3pm so come by and purchase a little part of Champion to have at your home.”

After launching a more petite Champion Coffee at 142 Nassau Ave. (which will remain open) in 2015, Whidbee opened the 1107 Manhattan Ave. shop in 2016, following a year of renovations in a space that previously housed two artist studios. Champion’s original coffee shop opened in 2006 and was located directly across the street at 1108 Manhattan Ave.

The challenges brought this year by the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the closure of Champion’s three Manhattan locations in the Upper East Side, Midtown and the East Village.

Residents in the northern end of the Greenpoint still have a considerable amount of coffee shop options to satisfy their morning caffeine fix including Sweetleaf (159 Freeman St.), Early (967 Manhattan Ave.), Odd Fox Coffee (984 Manhattan Ave.) and Getaway (158 Green St.).