The buzz at and about Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Ave.), Greenpoint’s first Lebanese eatery and grocery store, hasn’t faded since local chef and caterer Edouard Massih opened his business in the former location of Maria’s Deli this past August. The popular lunch spot, with seasonally changing menus and well-stocked shelves and fridges of imported products and fresh mezze items, announced a new pop-up this weekend, with Brooklyn chef Woldy Kusina.

Edy’s Halloweekend Pop-up, will run Saturday, October 31, through Sunday, November 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pop-up will feature Lebanese-Filipino brunch specials, and ode to each chef’s heritage and a continuation of Edy’s fusion origins.

In addition to the Lebanese Polish menu typically served at Edy’s, the pop-up will offer an Adobo breakfast empanada ($5); a coconut parfait with figs, pomegranate seeds, orange blossom and coconut dukkah crumble ($7), Bibingka waffles with rose water glaze ($12); and Ginataang Man’oush ($10) with coconut curry butternut squash and fried garlic chickpeas.

Edy’s Grocer currently allows three shoppers inside at a time, and has cafe tables and benches outside to eat and lounge at. Edy’s is open Tuesday – Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Satuday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed Mondays).