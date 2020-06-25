Royal Hawaiian Shave Ice Sets Up Shop at Lobster Joint

Royal Hawaiian Shave Ice is shaving up 14 flavors of sweetness outside of Lobster Joint

Royal Hawaiian Shave Ice is offering a colorful cool-down treat in Greenpoint this summer. Operating out of a window at Lobster Joint (1073 Manhattan Ave.), the Hawaiian shave ice company serves dozens of flavors and specialty creations of the tropical treat.

A project by Lobster Joint founder and local entrepreneur (he also owns Comic Book Station) Tommy Chabrowski, Royal Hawaiian Shave Ice opened last summer at Jacob Riis Park, and became a highly sought after spot. “The response was phenomenal,” Chabrowski said.

Without the option to set up at Riis yet this summer, Chabrowski decided to open the shave ice station inside Lobster Joint as both businesses reopened for phase 2. Ideally, he’ll bring the shave ice back to the beach this summer, and also open at The Rockaways, where Lobster Joint had a stand at the 92nd Street beach.

In Greenpoint, shave ice starts at $6, and can be flavored with pineapple, pink lemonade, strawberry, wild cherry, coconut and more. The syrups, drizzled on high piles of fluffy shave ice, are made made with 100% pure cane sugar, and no corn syrup. Toppings like shaved coconut, chocolate sauce, marshmallows and shark gummies can be added for $1 and a shot of any liquor can be added for $6. Specialty creations ($6-$8) blend flavors and toppings for a colorful, sundae-like treat.

“The community loves the shave ice,” Chabrowski says. “I see smiles up and down Manhattan Avenue and it feels great.”

Royal Hawaiian Shave Ice is open daily, from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.