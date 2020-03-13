Greenpoint This Week: Coronavirus Closings, Comic Book Store Opening, Eviction Moratorium, and More!

Well, it’s Friday Greenpointers, and what a week it has been as the Covid-19 virus has all but interrupted every aspect of life, including this week’s canceled Brooklyn Community Board 1 public meeting.

For neighbors in Greenpoint who are in need of help (picking up groceries for example) or can offer assistance in this time of public emergency, a shared document is being circulated to list your details (please note that it’s a publicly shared document).

Local businesses are likely to take a hit over the next few weeks as new directives have limited large gatherings to under 500 people and all venues such as music clubs and restaurants must operate at 50% capacity maximum.

In response, many dine-in restaurants are now offering takeout such as Di An Di, Paulie Gee’s, and Cherry Point, and large venues like the Barclay’s Center and MoMA PS1 are temporarily closing as well as all 92 locations of the New York Public Library.

If you’re healthy and able to go out and support local businesses it’s a great time to do so, and you may want to check out Greenpoint’s only comic book store, which opened Wednesday at 188 Eckford St.; the McGorlick Park farmer’s market is also scheduled to be open as usual.

In the meantime, catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: