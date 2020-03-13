Greenpoint This Week: Coronavirus Closings, Comic Book Store Opening, Eviction Moratorium, and More!
Well, it’s Friday Greenpointers, and what a week it has been as the Covid-19 virus has all but interrupted every aspect of life, including this week’s canceled Brooklyn Community Board 1 public meeting.
For neighbors in Greenpoint who are in need of help (picking up groceries for example) or can offer assistance in this time of public emergency, a shared document is being circulated to list your details (please note that it’s a publicly shared document).
Local businesses are likely to take a hit over the next few weeks as new directives have limited large gatherings to under 500 people and all venues such as music clubs and restaurants must operate at 50% capacity maximum.
In response, many dine-in restaurants are now offering takeout such as Di An Di, Paulie Gee’s, and Cherry Point, and large venues like the Barclay’s Center and MoMA PS1 are temporarily closing as well as all 92 locations of the New York Public Library.
If you’re healthy and able to go out and support local businesses it’s a great time to do so, and you may want to check out Greenpoint’s only comic book store, which opened Wednesday at 188 Eckford St.; the McGorlick Park farmer’s market is also scheduled to be open as usual.
In the meantime, catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:
- Rule of Thirds is now open serving innovative Japanese cuisine in the a/d/o space. (Greenpointers)
- Meet Alex Russell, the artist behind Greenpoint’s new pictorial map. (Greenpointers)
- The NYPD is looking for four suspects in connection with a stabbing in Williamsburg last week. (Greenpointers)
- A longtime Greenpointer will curate a new show at The Royal. (Greenpointers)
- Some NYC stores are allegedly price gouging purell, other scarce coronavirus items. (Gothamist)
- Pastrami meets falafel at David’s Brisket House in East Williamsburg. (NY Times)
- A local judge freed investigator who shot up a Williamsburg bar because ‘there was no doubt’ he’d post bail. (NY Post)
- A man stole an electric bike from Joes Pizze in Williamsburg. (Greenpoint Post)
- NYC has enacted a one-week moratorium on evictions. (The Real Deal)