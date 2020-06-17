Skyline Drive-in Ticket Sales Launch With Movies Scheduled Through July

Skyline Drive-In NYC (1 oak St.), Greenpoint’s new East River waterfront drive-in cinema has launched ticket sales for screenings of movies scheduled through July 2nd.

The drive-in held a test-run at the end of May and is now open to the public. Screenings through Sunday include “Footloose” (6/17), “Dreamgirls” (6/18), “Anchorman” (6/19), “Grease” (6/20) and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (6/21).

Tickets are priced at $54.99 per vehicle for up to seven passengers and $34.99 for motorcycles, price-points which drew criticism for the lack of more affordable options from dozens of commenters on the Greenpointers Instagram announcement; commenters on the post also drew issue with the promotion of packing seven people into one vehicle as social distancing guidelines remain in effect. Skyline Drive-in had previously announced that a pedestrian ticket option is in the works.

New York City is in the Phase 1 reopening stage following the coronavirus crisis, which in March caused the temporary closure of all businesses deemed non-essential. Phase 4 is when in-door movie screenings can resume, but first NYC must achieve Phase 2 and 3 status hopefully sometime in July, but dates have not been set.