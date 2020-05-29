Greenpoint’s New Drive-In Cinema Includes Seating Area for Pedestrians

With indoor movie theaters and even Broadway not reopening in New York for the foreseeable future, Greenpoint will have a drive-in cinema just in time for summer.

Skyline Drive-In NYC (1 oak St.) held a test-run on Tuesday night with the screening of the live-action version of “Aladdin.” Dozens of cars were spotted queuing along West Street at sunset to enter the large lot at the site of the former Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse.

Tickets are not officially on sale yet, but a mock-up schedule lists weekend nighttime screenings of the movies “Star Wars” and “The Goonies.”

An outdoor seating area will also be part of the finalized version of the drive-in to give people who are without a vehicle access to the screenings.

Rules listed on the Skyline website indicate that that food and drink will not be for sale but are allowed inside of vehicles as long as no trash is left behind.

Greenpoint’s famous skull silo, which has attracted street art observers from around the world, is being utilized as a base to hold the screen in place.

Restaurants in Staten Island and Queens have also transformed into drive-in cinemas as the trend grows throughout the city.