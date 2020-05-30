Greenpoint This Week: Something’s Fishy, Drive or Walk-In Cinema, Wild Masks, and More!

Happy Weekend Greenpointers! It’s going to be hot out there as temperatures rise into the 80s on Saturday afternoon, but hold off on any large celebrations, especially in front of Williamsburg bars.

The first phase in the reopening of New York City businesses will begin on June 8th, when as many as 400,000 people could return to work in retail (with curbside and/or pick-up only) manufacturing and construction.

Five other regions in New York can now also enter phase two of reopening, Governor Cuomo announced on Friday, allowing for office workers to return, select barbershops to reopen, and real estate services and in-store retail to resume.

If you’re in need of some takeout cocktail recommendations here’s where to look in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

And if you’re looking to commence or add to your garden heading into summer, then stop by Greenery Unlimited (91 West St.) during their sidewalk sale on Saturday and Sunday with plenty of vegetables and herbs to bring home.

Reminder that Saturday marks the first full Manhattanhenge of year and Transmitter Park typically has great views. Have a safe weekend and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood: