Greenery Unlimited Returns This Weekend With ‘Almost Summer’ Sidewalk Plant Sale
The indoor biophilic plant paradise next to Transmitter Park will hold a sidewalk sale this weekend with a variety of vegetables and herbs to mark the (almost) start of summer.
Greenery Unlimited (91 West St.) celebrated its grand opening in February 2019 awing plant lovers with an indoor irrigation mist machine and a gigantic living wall, not to mention an impressive array of plants available for purchase.
Following a brief hiatus of the brick-and-mortar store while focusing on home delivery during the coronavirus pause, Greenery Unlimited returns Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. with a sidewalk sale.
Edible plants and products that will be for sale include organic chard, arugula, peppers, eggplant, tomatoes, mint, rosemary, basil, thyme and catnip. You can also expect to see indoor tropical plants, flowering perennials, planters, gardening essentials and a special sale section.
Come to our (almost) SUMMER SIDEWALK SALE 🌞THIS WEEKEND! MAY 30 & 31 / SAT 11-7 & SUN 11-6 With sun drenched weekends on the way it’s time to stock up on summer garden supplies. Stroll over to Greenery Unlimited for organic edibles, soil, fertilizer, tools, and the retail-store specialties you’ve been missing while we’ve been closed. We’ll be practicing social distancing, wearing our masks, AND be ready to help you plant your seasonal herb garden or select the the perfect succulent for your window sill. We can’t WAIT to see you (from a distance 😎) 💕🌿 – Image 1 is a #regram from @peacetreefarm where we source our organic edibles 🥬 Images 2 & 3 by @shelbypine