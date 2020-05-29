Greenery Unlimited Returns This Weekend With ‘Almost Summer’ Sidewalk Plant Sale

The indoor biophilic plant paradise next to Transmitter Park will hold a sidewalk sale this weekend with a variety of vegetables and herbs to mark the (almost) start of summer.

Greenery Unlimited (91 West St.) celebrated its grand opening in February 2019 awing plant lovers with an indoor irrigation mist machine and a gigantic living wall, not to mention an impressive array of plants available for purchase.

Following a brief hiatus of the brick-and-mortar store while focusing on home delivery during the coronavirus pause, Greenery Unlimited returns Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. with a sidewalk sale.

Edible plants and products that will be for sale include organic chard, arugula, peppers, eggplant, tomatoes, mint, rosemary, basil, thyme and catnip. You can also expect to see indoor tropical plants, flowering perennials, planters, gardening essentials and a special sale section.