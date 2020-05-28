Where to Get Takeout Cocktails in Greenpoint and Williamsburg

While hanging out at a bar sipping cocktails seems like a distant memory, our cocktail present and future is hopefully not too far off. For now, several local bars are serving their cocktail menus for takeout, either via walk-up window, service or pre-order. Open container laws seem to be quite lax (though legally, nothing’s changed), so take that cocktail for a socially distant walk or on a bar crawl through the neighborhood to these spots serving excellent to-go drinks:

Magazine (130 Franklin St.)

If there were an award for Most Creative Pandemic Pivot, Magazine would win. After a long closure, the quirky bar is back with lanky neon souvenir cups and a man in a chicken costume, known as the ‘social distancing chicken,’ dancing in the bar’s window. The menu includes frozen hurricanes and pre-batched classic cocktails. Spicy popcorn is still free, and a new food menu includes gumbo, po’ boys and watermelon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magazine (@magazinebk666) on May 8, 2020 at 11:32am PDT

Vamos Al Tequila (162 Franklin St.)

The local Mexican restaurant is back with takeout cocktails, a full food menu, plus daily specials. Starting at 11 a.m., order frozen margaritas and piña coladas, palomas, mojitos and more to go. Call 718-383-0808 to order in advance.



Ramona (113 Franklin St.)

Juice box nostalgia hits hard at this reopened cocktail bar selling cocktail juice bags and bottles via takeout window. The menu includes sweet, summery bevs like a frozen creamsicle gin fizz and a frozen black pepper Moscow mule.

View this post on Instagram The entire family. Stock up for the night! A post shared by Ramona (@ramonabarnyc) on May 23, 2020 at 11:18am PDT

Naked Dog (47 Java St.)

Classic cocktails go for $10 at this charming Italian restaurant on West Street, i.e. away from the crowds of Franklin Ave. Pick up margaritas, bourbon-spiked cider, Aperol spritzes, Old Fashioneds and more. Cocktails are sold in cute little bottles you’ll be proud to Instagram, and likely refill with booze for your next portable cocktail outing.

Le Crocodile (80 Wythe Ave.)

The splashy French brasserie at the ground flour of the Wythe Hotel was a hard seat to land when it opened this winter, but now anyone can get a taste of Le Crocodile’s roast chicken. New to the online menu are pantry items (ramp butter!) and to-go cocktails like a frozen Aperol spritz, shaken-to-order daiquiris and ready-to-drink bottled Old Fashioneds.

Casa Publica (594 Union Ave.)

Steps from the southern edge of McCarren Park, a short line flags the popular pickup windows at Casa Publica. Margaritas frozen or on the rocks are served in a variety of flavors, like cucumber jalapeno and spicy pineapple. Plus, tacos and taco kits are served to-go.

Silver Light Tavern (689 Larimer St.)

It may be awhile before we can gather around the horseshoe-shaped bar at Silver Light, but the tavern is still doling out batched cocktails for one ($10), two ($20) or five ($40). The menu includes gimlets, mezcal palomas and froze, plus $25 cocktail kits to take home. Pre-order a cocktail for a neighbor or friend by Venmo-ing @silverlighttavern.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Light Tavern (@silverlighttavern) on May 19, 2020 at 2:40pm PDT

Milk and Roses (1110 Manhattan Ave.)

This charming bistro is back with brunch-friendly to-go cocktails. BYO straw for spritzes and fresh juice cocktails, like a strawberry vodka combo and a cantaloupe gin mix. Martinis are also served to go, as is a new, picnic-ready calzone-pizza hybrid.

Sama Street (988 Manhattan Ave.)

Lounging at Sama Street is hopefully in the near future, but for now, 8 oz cocktails for two or group-size 32 oz cocktails are available for takeout. A free snack is included, per a state ordinance that food must be served with alcohol sales. The signature cocktails include a coconut daquiri, the tropical-tasting Passion Bird and more.

Achilles Heel (180 West St.)

Friday through Sunday, top-notch cocktails are served in small and large bottles here, but you’re also stopping by for the gourmet bar snacks. Think spiced Oaxacan Green corn nuts and homemade hummus with She Wolf pizza bianca. Pre-order online for pickup.

Broken Land (105 Franklin St.)

The beloved day drinking spot is giving the people what we want, with a walk-up cocktail window serving plenty of easy-to-drink cocktails, like a frozen aperol spritz and frozen pina colada. Pre-order a drink for a friend or order local delivery of classic cocktails, plus a 32 oz Bloody Mary, online.