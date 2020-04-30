A/D/O/ Announces Permanent Closure

A/D/O (29 Norman Ave.) announced its permament closure shceduled for the end of May due to uncertainties caused by the on-going global pandemic.

The BMW-owned tech incubator, co-working, events and retail space will shutdown permanently on May 31st, according to an announcement posted Thursday on social media:

We are sad to announce that A/D/O will be ending operations and closing permanently, on May 31, 2020. When we launched in 2017, A/D/O/ was envisioned as a long-term project. Unfortunately, in the midst of global uncerntaintty resulting from the COVID 19 pandemic, we were unable to commit the necessary investment required to continue on. We would like to thank you for being part of our journey.

A/D/O opened in the former Brooklyn Night Bazaar space in 2017, and hosted art installations and a few great restaurants along the way including the Scandinavian cafe Norman which closed in 2019, the backyard Japanese-style grill and tiki bar Yaki Tiki , and most-recently the innovative Japanese restaurant Rule of Thirds which opened in March and plans to reopen soon.



The tech accelerator program URBAN-X that operated out of the building will also continue virtually until securing a new office space.