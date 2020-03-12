Rule of Thirds Brings Innovative Japanese Cuisine to a/d/o Space

A new 85-seat restaurant inside of the a/d/o co-working space is already drawing large crowds and captures the innovative energy of the neighborhood with sharable Japanese-inspired dishes that are surprisingly capable of satisfying all dietary restrictions.

Rule of Thirds (171 Banker St.) opened last month to high anticipation replacing the traditional Scandinavian restaurant Norman, which closed in March 2019.

A partnership was formed last summer between alumni of popular Williamsburg restaurants Okonomi (150 Ainslie St.) and Sunday in Brooklyn resulting in the successful pop-up Yaki Tiki, which brought delicious Japanese BBQ and tiki drinks to the a/d/o courtyard.

JT Vuong and George Padilla (formerly of Okonomi and YUJI Ramen) and the Sunday in Brooklyn hospitality team (Todd Enany, Adam Landsman, Exec Chef Jaime Young, and bar director Brian Evans) are back again with Rule of Thirds and Greenpointers stopped in for dinner earlier this week.

The menu offers larger dishes that are prefect to share like the blade steak tonkatsu or the Buddhist duck, and vegetarians will be happy to find a number of dishes like the butterbean kasujiru, tofu hot pockets, and the fantastic mixed salad with fresh radish and buckwheat, among many other menu options.

One of the most pleasing dishes to look at (and taste) was the pressed Kyoto-style sushi, or Oshizushi with cured flike which is topped with colorful radish.

Rule of Thirds’ is worth a visit for those seeking a fresh new dining experience rooted in Japanese cuisine, especially when dietary restrictions can be a barrier as the menu has something for everyone, and then some: hours are Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday: 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday: 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Stay tuned for lunch and brunch hours to be announced in the next month.