Greenpoint This Week: New Stop Signs, Paulie Gee’s Turns 10, Yoga Studio and Barber Shop Openings, and More!

Happy Friday Greenpointers! This should be another spectacular early spring-like weekend and a great time to be out-and-about.

If you want to get involved with local politics this election season, Greenpoint native Kristina Naplatarski who is running for District Leader will hold a petitioning event at Konditori (687 Manhattan Ave.) on Saturday at 10 a.m. with volunteers to collect signatures in order to get on the ballot for the June election.

And if you want to support woman-owned businesses, on Sunday the co-working space The Wing (75 North 7th St), hosts an International Women’s Day Market & Open House starting at 2 p.m.

For more weekend events check out what’s happening and in the meantime catch up on this week’s headlines from around the neighborhood:

India and Franklin Street received a new stop sign, and a few days later street markings. (Greenpointers)

Brooklyn Yoga and a new barber shop are the latest Greenpoint business openings. (Greenpointers)

Paulie Gee’s will celebrate its 10th anniversary will a throwback menu and pricing. (Greenpointers)

A cyclist was hit by a car on Freeman and West streets on Thursday. (Greenpointers)

Meet Nicolás Noreña, a multi-hyphenate creative and the artistic director of The Million Underscores. (Greenpointers)

Is Bushwick’s Maria Hernandez Park built on a former circus site? (Greenpointers)

A proposed NYC bill backed by Coucnilmember Levin would provide street homeless with rental assistance. (Greenpointers)

Chez Ma Tante’s Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber’s new brasserie Le Crocodile received rave reviews from the NY Times. (NY Times)

Co-living developers “The Collective” received a $75 million construction loan for its newest location at 292 North Eighth St. (Commercial Observer)

North Brooklyn developer Toby Moskovits is facing multiple lawsuits over alleged unpaid debts. (The Real Deal)

Residents of Williamsburg’s NYCHA housing development faces regular heating outages. (NY Post)

ATM bandits stalked a Williamsburg money warehouse. (NY Daily News)

Bedford Avenues’ water main woes caused delays and overcrowding on the L Train this week. (Gothamist)

An investigator with the city’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor was arrested and released after firing his gun inside a Williamsburg bar. (Gothamist)

A partial scaffolding collapse at a vacant Williamsburg building luckily resulted in no injuries. (PIX 11)