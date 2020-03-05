New Yoga Studio and Barber Shop Are Greenpoint’s Latest Openings

A new yoga studio will open on Nassau Avenue in April and a longtime Manhattan Avenue optometrist has relocated further down the street, amongst other recent changes with local businesses.

A bright colored Hindu-themed mural was in progress on Thursday afternoon from the Los Angeles-based artists Jimmy Warhol of the new Brooklyn Yoga studio at the corner of Leonard Street and Nassau Avenue, which is scheduled to open on April 1st.

On the other side of the neighborhood, the Manhattan Avenue-based Greenpoint Eye Care has vacated 909 Manhattan Avenue as scaffolding went up this week on the building’s facade.

Greenpoint Eye Care has since relocated just a few streets up the avenue to 675 Manhattan Ave. and is already back in business.

Construction work in front of 909 Manhattan Ave. by the MTA to install elevators in the Greenpoint Avenue G train station below is now joined by what appears will construction work on the building above, which may further obstruct the sidewalk on Manhattan Avenue.

Further south on Manhattan Avenue, Sir Edmund’s Barbershop (729 Manhattan Ave.) opened on Monday and is currently offering free beverages for new customers seeking a trim.

The barber shop’s hours are Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., closed Saturday, and Sunday 9:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.