Playing With Failure, Antidote For Everything, Friends of Greenpoint Library Fundraiser, What’s Happening, Greenpoint? (3/4-3/11)

WEDNESDAY 3/4

# Let Us Taste the Olive Oil @ Archestratus Books & Foods (160 Huron St), 630pm, $10, tasting of an array of artisan olive oils, Buy Tix

* 94th Precinct Community Council Meeting @ St. John’s Lutheran Church (155 Milton St), 730pm, FREE, join Captain Kathleen Fahey, the 94 Precinct Community Council, and members of the 94th Precinct at the monthly public meeting, More Info

* Community Board 1 Transportation Committee Meting — @ CB1 Office (435b Graham Ave), 630pm, FREE, the monthly public transportation committee meeting, More Info

♫ Real Estate Stripped Back Performance + Q&A + Signing @ Rough Trade (64 N 9th St), 7pm, FREE, More Info

THURSDAY 3/5



♦ Comedy Showcase Extravaganza @ Old Man Hustle (308 Bedford Ave), 10pm, $12, Buy Tix

♫ Audiopilot w/ Special Guest, Gian-Paul, KC & DeBease @ Good Room (98 Meserole Ave), 10pm, $10-$15, Buy Tix

♦♫ LAMB/WOLF @ Triskelion Arts’ (106 Calyer St), 8pm, $18, a brutal, sensual tale for anyone who’s felt deeply connected or deeply alone with enough courage to ask themselves, ‘who am I’? Buy Tix

☺ If You’re Happy and You know It: a baby and toddler variety show @ Muchmore’s (2 Havemeyer St) 4pm, $15, a variety show for babies and toddlers (and their parent(s) and caregivers), More Info

Friday 3/6

#☺ Playing With Failure (drawing workshop) @ Magick City (37 Box St), 6pm, $5-$10 (donation), a drawing workshop that encourages people of all skill-levels and backgrounds to take creative risks in a safe and supportive environment, Buy Tix

♦ Audiopilot w/ Special Guest (UK), Gian-Paul, KC & DeBease @ Good Room (98 Meserole Ave), 10pm, $10-$15, recent works on paper by Caroline Burghardt, a selection of collages, paintings, and print, Buy Tix

♦ PARASITE @ Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Ave) 8pm, $15, screening of the award wining film, Buy Tix

♫ On Air Fest 2020 @ Wythe Hotel (80 Wythe Ave), 9am, $149+, 100+ storytellers and artists advancing the culture of audio, Buy Tix

♦ Dance Yourself Clean Dance Party @ Baby’s All Right (146 Broadway), 11pm, $10-$12, lasers, fog, and other surprises, Buy Tix

Saturday 3/7

*# Greenhook Ginsmith Distillery Tour @ Greenhook Ginsmith (208 Dupont St), 330pm, $20, Join fellow gin lovers for a tour of the distillery, Buy Tix

♫ Timbalooloo Jazz For Kids Duo Series @ National Sawdust (80 N 6th St), $5-$20, children will be singing along, drumming, and learning new dances, Buy Tix

* Petition with Kristina For District Leader! @ Konditori (687 Manhattan Ave), 10am, FREE, connect with voters and collect signatures necessary to get on the ballot in June, More Info

♫ The Black Parade @ Knitting Factory Brooklyn (361 Metropolitan Ave), 1130pm, $10, dance to Emo, Pop-punk & 2000s Alternative, Buy Tix

SUNDAY 3/8

♦ Fun with Fiber Reactive Dyes Workshop @ Better Than Jam’s (20 Grattan St) 11am, $70, experiment with Low Immersion, Dye Baths, Dipping, Mottled, Fun in a Bag, Ice/Snow Dyeing, some Shibori, AND how to thicken and use dye in painting, screenprinting, and blockprinting, Buy Tix

♫ Jazz Sunday @ The Woods(48 s 4th St), 5pm, FREE, local live jazz for a free, Sunday happy hour hang, More Info

* International Women’s Day Market & Open House @ The Wing Williamsburg (75 North 7th St), 2pm, FREE, a market with The Guild, a Wing curated collective of local women-led businesses in Williamsburg, More Info

♫ Radical Face w/ Axel Flóvent @ Elsewhere (599 Johnson Ave), 8pm, $30, Buy Tix

MONDAY 3/9

^ The Antidote For Everything @ WORD Bookstore (126 Franklin St), 7pm, $5-$26, a discussion with the author of “The Antidote For Everything,” Buy Tix

♫* Purim – Water Tower Party @ Williamsburg Hotel (96 Wythe Ave), 6pm, $20-$180, Purim at the Williamsburg Hotel Water Tower! More Info

☺ Horseplay Comedy @ Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave), 8pm, FREE, More Info

* Petitioning for Senator Julia Salazar + Bernie @ Continental Army Plaza (S 4th and Roebling St), 6pm, FREE, RSVP

TUESDAY 3/10

♫ Bern 182 – Fundraiser @ Our Wicked Lady

(153 Morgan Ave), 730pm, $10, Fundraiser cover band show, Buy Tix

* Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park Garden Spring Planning Meeting @Bushwick Inlet Park Building (86 Kent Ave), 630pm, FREE, first-of-the-season planning meeting, More Info

* Friends of Greenpoint Library Fundraiser @ The Diamond *43 Franklin St), 6pm, FREE, have a drink and help raise money for the Friends of Greenpoint Library, More Info

♫ Brooklyn Air Guitar Championship @ Saint Vitus Bar (1120 Manhattan Ave), 7pm, $10, Buy Tix

♫ Music

^ Literary Event

♦ Art & Film

☺ Comedy Event

# Foodie Event

♥ Pheremones Likely

* Greenpointers Pick