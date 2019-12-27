Greenpoint This Week: Pulaski Bridge Mayhem, Safe Way Home Act Passes, Missing Young Fruit Manager, and More!

Happy Holidays Greenpointers! A new neighborhood bar, Dolly’s Swing & Dive, opens tonight with a “coming out party” at 101 Kent Ave. featuring drink and food specials. An Australian-inspired cafe, Two Hands. also opened today down the street from Dolly’s at 262 Kent Ave.

If you’re celebrating Hannukah or want to join in the festivities, The Chabad of Greenpoint will host an outdoor menorah lighting at the corner of Greenpoint Avenue and Franklin Street on Saturday night at 8 p.m.

On a sad and serious development this holiday week, Kong Chae Choi, manager of the recently closed Young Fruit (192 Nassau Ave.) for over 30 years, has been missing since Monday, December 23rd when he was last seen leaving his former workplace.

Have a safe weekend and catch up on this week’s headlines:

New York’s Safe Way Home Act is now officially law thanks to Greenpoint resident Deborah Spiroff and local politicians. (Greenpointers)

In search of New Year’s Eve events? Here are some local spots to ring in the new year. (Greenpointers)

A driver abandoned his car after getting stuck on the Pulaski Bridge’s pedestrian lane. (ABC7)

The NYPD is increasing police presence in Williamsburg and five other Brooklyn neighborhoods to combat an increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes. (Gothamist)

Leonard Library’s Lauren Comito was named Librarian of the Year. (Library Journal)

NYC’s “affordable housing” lottery lists new Greenpoint apartments on Freeman Street to apply for. (6sqft)

35-year-old Emily Gallagher is the second person to challenge Assemblymember Joe Lentol in a primary and the first since 2010. (The City)

Here’s a new glimpse of 292 North 8th St., a forthcoming student housing development from The Collective. (NY YIMBY)

A 26-year-old man was shot and wounded in the subway in Williamsburg on Christmas morning. (NY Daily News)

Why do so many stores have coffee shops? (NY Times)