Menorah Lighting and Hanukkah Celebration This Saturday (12/28) Hosted by Chabad of Greenpoint

The Chabad of Greenpoint will celebrate Hanukkah with an outdoor menorah lighting this weekend in Greenpoint.

Everyone is invited and the lighting is open to the public with latkes, candles, and dreidels supplied; the menorah lighting takes place at the corner of Greenpoint Avenue and Franklin Street (next to the Pencil Factory building) on Saturday, December 28th, at 8 p.m.

The menorah was custom crafted in Greenpoint by Wellstone NYC, which is based out of the Greenpoint Manufacturing and Design Center on Manhattan Avenue.

Hannukah runs through December 30th this year and the Chabad of North Brooklyn celebrated this week with a menorah lighting sponsored by Broadway Stages near the Bedford L subway station in Williamsburg; check their calendar for more Hannukah events: