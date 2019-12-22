What are you doing New Year’s Eve? We’ve got you covered.

New Year’s is fast approaching, and fortunately there is no shortage of events to enjoy around the nabe. Peruse your options below, and party in style. Happy new year to all of our lovely neighbors and local businesses!

Ten Hope in Williamsburg

10 Hope Street

Ten Hope is offering up a three-course price fix menu with an early seating from 6 to 7:30 PM at $55 and late seating between 9 to 10:30 PM for $75. Leek soup will be featured for the amuse bouche. Starters offer a choice between scallops with chickpea mash, dill oil, and romesco, and crispy octopus with Israeli salad, and nigella aioli. Entrees include wild mushroom pasta with truffle butter and breadcrumbs, as well as poached halibut with parsnip purée and braised leeks. For dessert enjoy a gooseberry marmalade creme brûlée. Make reservations by visiting us here.

The Springs

225 Franklin Street

Say hello to 2020 from The Springs’ Ho Ho Holiday Lounge in Greenpoint without breaking the bank. Doors open at 9 PM with no cover required and complimentary party favors will be doled out. Drink and dance your way into the new decade with DJ Alanna “That’s So” Raben beginning at 10pm. RSVP by visiting here.

Bob Moses Headlines NYE at Schimanski with Special Guest Tolga

54 North 11th Street

Bob Moses, the Vancouver-bred, Brooklyn based deep house duo Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance will cap off the year with special guest Tolga at an epic New Year’s Eve club set at Schimanski in Williamsburg on Tuesday, December 31st. The Grammy-winning duo came to life in the Brooklyn underground scene in 2012. In May 2018 they announced their headlining US tour in addition to the release of track “Heaven Only Knows”, which was quickly followed by news of the duo’s second full-length album Battle Lines and first single “Back Down”. Tickets begin at $59 and can be purchased by visiting here.

Clinton Hall

247 Metropolitan Avenue

End the year the right way as you say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020 at Clinton Hall in Williamsburg. Grab your friends and watch the ball drop while enjoying a four-hour open bar, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight in addition to pass hors d’oeuvres. Tickets begin at $50 and can be purchased here.

Ainslie

76 Ainslie Street

Come in and celebrate the new year at the beautiful 10,000 square foot, 340-person multi-level Italian wine bar, beer garden and restaurant Ainslie. Their menu includes wood-fired pizzas, housemade pastas, steak, free-range chicken and more. The restaurant boasts four bars and offers an extensive drink menu including 20 wines by the glass, four wines on tap and 16 beers from local craft breweries on tap. There will also be a DJ spinning from 9 PM to 2 AM. Reservations of all sizes are welcome and can be made by visiting here.

Silver Light Tavern

689 Lorimer Street

Williamsburg’s charming Silver Light Tavern will be ringing in the New Year in style! Before heading into 2020, take a step back in time under the light of a disco ball and let the festivities begin with a four-hour open bar (9 PM to 1 AM), passed hor d’oeuvres featuring seasonal bar bites, and a champagne toast at midnight ($120 per person). Link to tickets here. To reserve a table for dinner (6 to 8 PM), email [email protected]