Greenpoint Fruit Market Manager Missing Since Monday (12/23)

Kong Chae Choi, who managed the recently closed Young Fruit (192 Nassau Ave.) for over 30 years, has been missing since Monday, December 23rd.

Choi was last seen on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the closed Young Fruit in Greenpoint at 192 Nassau Ave. His daughter Grace has contacted the NYPD and is looking for any information: “It is with great sadness (and anxiety) I write this, in hopes that the community may help with our family’s search…He is a loving father and family man and we wish for nothing more than his safe return.”

If you have any information please call 917-575-7976 :

Name: Kong Chae Choi

Height: 5’5

Weight:160

Age: 67

Car: White 2009 Ford Econoline

Plates: JDZ7412