The Chefs Agency, a premium catering company based in Greenpoint, is opening a storefront at 29 West Street.



The Chefs Agency’s new concept will be a gourmet grocery and café with specialty coffee, breakfast, lunch, baked goods and chef-prepared meals to enjoy in the store or at home. Eventually, the café will serve beer and wine, but only non-alcoholic drinks will be available at the beginning.



The Chefs Agency told Greenpointers that the team is aiming to open the café and food shop combination in the fall.

The exterior of 29 West Street, where The Chefs Agency’s new storefront will be located. Photo: Google Maps

The Chefs Agency was founded in 2007 by Chef Nard Treephawan. It offers full-service catering for photo, film and production shoots, as well as private and corporate events.

The catering company focuses on two principles. The first is all about sustainability and using locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. (It was an early pioneer in bringing farm-to-table to the catering industry.)

The second is the team’s dedication to creating meals “rooted in comfort” that “evoke the warmth of home cooking.”

A catering spread from The Chefs Agency. Photo: The Chefs Agency



Treephawan said she draws inspiration from “her upbringing surrounded by fresh markets and family-run food distribution in Thailand.”



“Her passion lies in bringing people together through food, bringing the spirit of shared family meals with the sophistication of modern catering,” the website reads.

