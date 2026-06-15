Williamsburg’s Republic Latin Fusion (181 North 10th St.), a restaurant and bar that opened during the pandemic, has closed after five years.



Greenpoint local Syed Hossain opened Republic Latin Fusion with business partner Christian Almonte. Their restaurant was known for its energetic vibes and photogenic food and drink with a menu inspired by the culinary diversity of Latin America with hints of Asian and Australian influences.



In a 2024 interview with Greenpointers, Hossain said that the presentation of the cocktails and food at Republic Latin Fusion was important to him because “we eat with our eyes.”



“The key word is experience. People are willing to travel for an experience,” Hossain said.

Republic Latin Fusion’s Rumba cocktail. Photo: Republic Latin Fusion

Republic Latin Fusion announced the closure of the restaurant in an emotional Instagram post last week, calling the decision “bittersweet.”



“What a ride it’s been. The love in that room was real — the energy, the laughter, the nights that turned into mornings, the memories we’ll carry forever,” the post said.



Republic Latin Fusion’s post continued with thanks to the restaurant’s staff, its regulars, and the team’s families. “Your love and support meant everything. You showed up for the delicious food, the bottomless brunches that somehow always turned into a conga line, and every unforgettable night in between. You made this place home and we couldn’t have done any of it without you.”



Based on the Instagram post and Republic Latin Fusion’s bio, it seems like the team is involved in another Williamsburg business called Chinola (185 Grand St.). Greenpointers reached out to confirm and has not heard back.