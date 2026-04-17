Café Bar J.F., a new South American–inspired tavern from the Llama restaurant group, is opening this spring at 50 Withers Street, the former home of Llama Inn.

After ten years, Llama Inn, an acclaimed Peruvian restaurant in Williamsburg, closed its doors at the end of 2025. Now, Llama Inn’s Juan Correa is back with Café Bar J.F. alongside Chef Francisco Castillo, who worked at Llama Inn’s sister restaurant Llama San.

Juan Correa (right) and Chef Francisco Castillo (left). Photo: Café Bar J.F.

Café Bar J.F. calls itself “a place shaped by South American tavern culture with a New York City lens.”

According to the team, Chef Castillo’s menu at Café Bar J.F. will feature “influences from Peru, Chile, and Argentina” and “nostalgia-driven” dishes.

Café Bar J.F. will offer South American-inspired cocktails from Sarah Morrissey and a curated wine program from Pierre Buffet, who was previously at Greenpoint’s Fulgurances Laundromat, another acclaimed local spot that closed at the end of 2025.

The new, relaxing South American restaurant is being designed by Madrid’s Plantea Estudio.

The team is aiming to open Café Bar J.F in May.