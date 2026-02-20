Hi Greenpointers!

We’re ready to shake off the cold and bring the community back together. On April 12, Greenpointers Market returns to the beautiful Greenpoint Loft (67 West St, 5th Fl) for a full day of shopping, connection, and celebration.

After a short pause, we’re coming back with renewed energy — keeping the spirit that made the markets special while introducing a refreshed look and feel. Expect sweeping rooftop views, music, art installations, festive cocktails, free activities for all ages, and of course, unique, high-quality shopping from Brooklyn’s most creative makers.

This season leans into themes of renewal, creativity, and a touch of nostalgia. It also lands just ahead of Mother’s Day, making it the perfect moment for meaningful, gift-driven shopping from local, independent brands.

Now Accepting Vendors

Are you a maker, artist, ceramicist, jewelry designer, vintage curator, food producer, or small local business? Do you create handmade, upcycled, or thoughtfully produced goods? Want to get your products in front of thousands of engaged North Brooklyn shoppers?

Apply to be a vendor here.

Why Vend at Greenpointers Market?

Sell + Be Seen

Direct access to engaged local shoppers

Exposure across Greenpointers platforms — including Instagram (102K+ followers), newsletter, and website

Vendor posts that tag @greenpointers may be reshared

Built-In Momentum

Priority access to our Holiday Market on December 6

Affordable table pricing

A chance to test new products before the summer season

Build repeat customers and grow your email list

More Than a Market

Greenpointers Markets are about more than a single day of selling — they’re about visibility, connection, and celebrating indie and small business.

This spring, we’re debuting a brand-new Greenpointers look (plus merch!) and creating space for real-life interaction. Expect good energy and a room full of people who genuinely support local.

Calling Performers + Community Creatives

We’re also inviting musicians, DJs, installation artists, interactive hosts, workshop leaders, and anyone with a creative activation idea to participate.

Have an idea for:

A live art piece?

A small acoustic set?

A hands-on craft or mini workshop?

A playful, family-friendly activity?

A pop-up performance moment?

We want this to feel like a true neighborhood celebration — not just a market. If you have something that brings people together, we’d love to hear from you.

Email [email protected]