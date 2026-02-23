Archestratus (164 Huron St.), the beloved book store feeding Greenpoint for 10 years, will officially close this spring.

Owner Paige Lipari shared the decision in an Instagram post last Friday, stating that the store’s last day will be on April 26. Everything in the store will be on sale until they close.

Lipari cited several reasons for the closure.

“We hopscotched from the best Christmas in our history (2024) to our worst spring last year. Followed by our worst summer, our worst Fall, and a Christmas that was 30 to 40 percent down,” she wrote.

“We also simply can’t afford our own food products due to tariffs and rising costs,” echoing a sentiment shared by so many small business owners we’ve spoken to recently.

The Wild Honey Pie’s Dinners at Archestratus in 2017. Photo: The Wild Honey Pie

Lipari started Archestratus in 2015, as a cookbook store and cafe. The store quickly became a hub for not only the neighborhood, but for the city’s food scene at large. Countless chefs, cooks, and authors passed through those doors. Archestratus frequently hosted events such as cookbook clubs, cookie making workshops, and food writing classes (not to mention, so many community bake sales!)

The store expanded into an additional storefront in 2021, with one side serving as the cafe and grocery store, and the other serving as the bookstore. They eventually scaled back again, eliminating the cafe (Rita’s Pizza & Provisions took over that space, though their tenure was short-lived, soon it will be Herbie’s Burgers).

Archestratus represented the best of Greenpoint—scrappy, creative, and community-oriented. We’ve already been missing those sandwiches, but now we’ll miss everything else, too.