No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored! Also, happy 2026!

THURSDAY, JANUARY 8

Teen Tech Time @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Keep your 13+ kiddo occupied after school with free time to hang out with friends and play video games. No RSVP needed.

Movie Night @ Brooklyn Center for Theater Research, 8 p.m.: If you’re a cinephile who loves surprises, come see a mystery movie while supporting the arts. The movie will only be revealed once you arrive, but the evening also promises beverages and cigs on the roof. $7.16, get tickets here.

Restore the Feeling: New Year, Classic Vibes @ Aliya Cocktail Den, 9 p.m.: Get back into your going-out groove with live music, drinks, and bites inspired by lounges of NYC past. Come ready to dance! $20, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 9

Hawt Wing Gauntlet @ Kilo Bravo, 8 p.m.: The infamous 10-wing (and 10-spice-level) challenge returns. Contest entry includes a wing flight, beer, and milk token. $31.72, sign up here.

Bad Bunny Tribute Party @ Republic Latin Fusion, 11 p.m.: Whether you know Debí Tirar Más Fotos by heart or are trying to study up before the Super Bowl, celebrate Bad Bunny in true Puerto Rico fashion with reggaeton anthems, trap hits, flag waving, and more vibes. Free tickets available here.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 10

Walk & Talk About Life’s Big Questions @ McCarren ParkHouse, 9:30 a.m.: Start your weekend off with deep chats and 10,000+ steps among friends (or soon-to-be friends). The stroll will start in the park and span five miles filled with more than just small talk. Free, RSVP here.

Gardening Seminar: Seed Starting @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Will 2026 be the year you start gardening? Maybe! If so, make this your literal starting point and learn from expert and educator Leslie Fiske about seed starting under grow lights, on your windowsill, and outside directly in soil for whatever garden you’re working with in the concrete jungle. Ages 14+. Free; first come, first served, no RSVP needed.

NYC Inciardi Party 2.0 @ Brooklyn Brewery, 12 p.m.: If you’re a fan of Ana Inciardi’s tiny artwork and mini-prints, join a meetup with likeminded art lovers to mingle, buy, sell, trade, and win prizes. Free, RSVP here.

January Vision Boards @ Common Mollie’s, 2:30 p.m.: It’s not too late to manifest for the year! Create a vision board of goals and positive affirmations (no negative resolutions welcome) while enjoying treats and drinks. Free, no RSVP needed.

Ask Comedians Anything @ The Gutter, 7 p.m.: It’s exactly what it sounds like! And this week’s theme is resolutions. $13.58, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11

Winter Tree Care @ McGolrick Park, 10 a.m.: The weather outside has indeed been frightful (and unpredictable), so there’s no better time to check in on our local greenery (or what’s left of it). Friends of McGolrick Park and the NYC Parks Department will be putting the neighborhood’s Christmas tree mulch to good use and caring for the park’s trees by supporting healthy roots and locking in moisture. Dress for gardening! Free, no RSVP needed.

Puppy Yoga @ 61 Greenpoint Ave, 12 p.m.: Enjoy peak endorphins with downward dogs and real dogs during a puppy yoga session. $61.81, sign up here.

Paint With Pups @ Le Doggie Cafe, 1 p.m.: Dogs and art go way back (likely even farther back than dogs and yoga), from Andy Warhol’s “Portrait of Maurice” to the iconic “Dogs Playing Poker” to Picasso’s abstract single-line sketch of his Dachshund Lump. Add your own best friend to these ranks during a dog-friendly painting session including a glass of prosecco or lemonade per person, provided art supplies, and ample belly rubs (for the pups). The class will be led in English and Spanish. $28.52, register here.

Portal Sound & Breath Alchemy @ Golden Drum, 1 p.m.: Tap into a bit of ancestral healing via breathwork and sound manifestation to continue into the year lighter. $111, register here.

Vision Board Workshop @ Original Story, 6 p.m.: More vision! Create and set intentions during a 20-minute guided sound meditation followed by creative workshop with tools and inspiration provided. Complimentary mimosas will also be available. $15, RSVP here.

MONDAY, JANUARY 12

Tween Time Movie Night @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: Start the week in a safe space after school during a tween-friendly screening of cultural phenomenon High School Musical. Ages 9-12. Free, no RSVP needed.

Oyster Happy Hour @ La Contenta, 3 p.m.: If you’re doing Dry January, there’s still a happy hour for you (as long as you like oysters!). For four hours, enjoy fresh oysters for $1.50 each. Walk in or reserve a spot on OpenTable here.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 13

You’ll Never Forget Me Book Launch @ The Twisted Spine, 6 p.m.: If your 2026 TBR isn’t already underway, this event may be just the thing to kickstart it. Join author Isha Raya celebrating the launch of her new cat-and-mouse thriller You’ll Never Forget Me with a conversation with author Vanessa Walters followed by a meet-and-greet and book signing. Each ticket includes a copy of the book or $15 store gift card (if you already have it). $17.85, get tickets here.

Sushi Making 101 @ Brooklyn Brewery, 6:30 p.m.: Want to learn to roll like a pro? Make your own sushi in a laidback crash-course designed for beginners. Learn to cook sushi rice, cut the perfect veggies, make dipping sauces, and more for the perfect rolls at home. $64.80, register here.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14

Free English Class @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Learn English in a beginner-friendly, judgment-free environment hosted by We Speak NYC. Weekly classes allow you to practice and improve with other adults, learn about city services, and get information on rights and resources for immigrants in NYC. Free, no RSVP needed.

Lucky Honey Pilates Experience @ Vesper Events, 6:30 p.m.: If you’re trying to go with the flow more (and also coincidentally want the perfect Pilates outfit), join a 60-minute mat Pilates session with Lucky Honey founder Jennifer Murdock followed by a retail activation. The event promises Manhattan skyline views, in-class props, and wellness activations. $44.52, register here.

Classic X Figure Drawing @ Madeline’s, 7 p.m.: Enjoy art mixed with fun with two rounds of poses to draw separated by a social break to meet and mingle with fellow art enthusiasts. Enjoy some drinks and let your creativity flow. Tickets include a take-home art kit, but bringing your own supplies is also welcome. $11.44, get tickets here.