Blank Street has left the McCarren Parkhouse, but the space will still be serving up coffee.

The Parkhouse recently shared on Instagram that Blank Street neglected to renew their lease, paving the way for a more locally-oriented option to take its place.

“Their departure gave us the opportunity to do something we’ve wanted for a long time — bring coffee in-house,” the team wrote on Instagram. “There’s no shortage of great coffee around North Brooklyn, but we wanted to build a cafe that feels like it belongs in McCarren — smaller and more personal.”

Though Blank Street is now an international chain, it started in Williamsburg as a cart in the now-vacant Wythe Diner lot. Co-founder Vinay Menda told Air Mail in 2022 that they chose Williamsburg because it didn’t have “many other options” for coffee shops, which???? Williamsburg, which has spent the past two decades as a metonym for coffee shops and their attendant unemployed hipsters working on screenplays? That Williamsburg?

The cafe officially made the transition on January 1. The new ParkHouse Cafe serves Verve Coffee and now offers pour-over service, as well as other seasonal and perennial coffee shop drinks.

ParkHouse Cafe is open from 7 am to 4:30 pm.