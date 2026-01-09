The art supply chain Artist & Craftsman Supply filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year, but has no plans to close stores just yet.

In an Instagram post, the chain shared that “[l]ike many retailers, A&C has faced ongoing financial pressures in 2025 amid a challenging retail environment, including higher real estate leasing costs and softness in consumer spending.”

“Chapter 11 is a proven process that will help us continue doing what we do best, providing quality art supplies to our valued customers, while we position the company for long-term success,” the message continued.

The chain encouraged customers to support their local stores. Artist & Craftsman has locations across the country, including a location in Williamsburg (761 Metropolitan Ave.).

It’s likely welcome news for local creatives, as the street’s other creative hub, Crest Hardware, sadly shut down for good in 2024.