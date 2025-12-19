A new Japanese omakase restaurant called Sushi Hayashi is opening at 225 Grand Street. This Williamsburg outpost will be the restaurant’s second location; the original is in Midtown.

Sushi Hayashi’s new home will be next door to another newcomer, Common Meadows Creamery, the family-run gelato shop that soft-opened earlier this month at 227 Grand Street.

You probably won’t have room left for gelato after eating at Sushi Hayashi because the restaurant’s main draw is its offer of unlimited omakase.

Toro with uni and caviar from Sushi Hayashi. Photo: Sushi Hayashi

Sushi Hayashi’s all-you-can-eat omakase includes unlimited pieces of sushi, unlimited sake, and unlimited beer for $98 per person.

The unlimited omakase menu includes two appetizers: amberjack with jalapeño and toro, uni, and caviar toast. Those are followed by 10 pieces of nigiri including sea bream, salmon, yellowtail, scallop, prawn, tuna, eel, and Waygu beef. The menu concludes with fatty tuna maki (only one maki is available per person). There’s homemade matcha ice cream for dessert.

Sushi Hayashi’s website does list some rules for this unlimited experience. There is a “leftover charge” of $6 for each piece of sushi not consumed, and the sushi rice must be eaten with the fish.

The restaurant also asks that guests arrive five minutes before their reservation time, and if they are 15 minutes late, the reservation may be cancelled. Plus, food allergies must be disclosed at time of booking.

Amberjack with jalapeno from Sushi Hayashi. Photo: Sushi Hayashi

If the whole unlimited experience seems daunting, Sushi Hayashi does offer à la carte specials. This small menu includes amberjack with jalapeño for $10, scallop and uni for $15, toro or Wagyu with uni for $20, otoro uni caviar toast for $20, and Cali uni for $20.

The unlimited drink menu includes Sapporo beer, Soto Junmai sake, sodas, and hot green tea. There’s also Boken Hayashi Honjozo Nama sake for $48 per bottle.

Sushi Hayashi’s website notes that the Williamsburg location is “coming soon.” Greenpointers reached out for more details, but has not yet heard back.