The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) has ordered a Long Island City manufacturer to address community concerns about pollution and air quality.

Neighbors on either side of Newtown Creek have long noticed a strong odor emanating from Green Asphalt, (ironically) the nation’s first 100% recycled asphalt plant. The DEC cited them for a violation last year, and the manufacturer told local elected officials that they would work on a new air dispersion model. However, Green Asphalt still has a long way to go, as the DEC just sent a follow-up letter mandating them to take action.

The DEC says that Green Asphalt should double the size of its smokestacks to disperse emissions better, giving them until December 11 of this year. They also asked Green Asphalt to take steps to curb dust and submit their asphalt to elemental analysis, to provide the agency with a better picture of any possible health effects.

Local elected officials, who recently met with Green Asphalt, say the DEC should do more to ensure that Green Asphalt finally complies.

“Green Asphalt committed to increasing the height of the emissions stack and redirecting emissions away from our residential community by June, but they have failed to do so. Emissions from Green Asphalt are impacting the health and safety of Greenpoint and Blissville residents alike. We demand Green Asphalt be a better neighbor. While we appreciate the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s Wednesday letter requiring the company to double the height of the emissions stack as soon as they have the necessary approval and not later than year’s end, we are pushing for DEC to take more aggressive action by requiring Green Asphalt shut down their operations until the modifications to the emission stack are completed.” Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, Senator Kristen Gonzalez, Senator Michael Gianaris, Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, Assemblymember Claire Valdez, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, and Councilmember Julie Won

In response, Green Asphalt shared the following statement with Greenpointers, though they did not offer any specific timeline for when the community can expect the mandated changes.

“Green Asphalt has been in compliance with the air requirements set forth by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) since we were first permitted in 2017. We have been working diligently to address any odor complaints. Green Asphalt’s goal is to remain in good standing with the community as we have over the last 14 years, and we continue to engage with local stakeholders in Greenpoint and Long Island City to resolve this as soon as possible.”