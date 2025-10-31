Good afternoon, Greenpoint.

​Happy Halloween to all you ghosts and goblins out there!

​We’re wishing everyone a safe and fun holiday (if you’re wearing Greenpoint and Williamsburg themed costumes, such as this award-winning McGolrick Park get-up, please tag us!)

Of course, the holiday isn’t the only thing going on this week — a reminder that the marathon will cut through the neighborhood this Sunday. Find out more about street closures (and best spectating spots) here.

​What should you get up to once the holiday’s festivities have wrapped up? Consult our guide here.

Casanova finally reopened, under new management. Hear and There has rebranded to Boro Brine.

​We spoke to filmmaker Ben Wolf about his new documentary on the fight to implement the McGuinness Boulevard redesign, and we profiled local florist Brittany Sullivan for our latest “Greenpoint at Work” series.

​SNAP benefits are set to expire this weekend, as a result of the federal government shutdown. Whether you’re in need or have resources to offer, this list is for you.

​Two new vintage stores recently opened in Greenpoint.

​As evidenced by yesterday’s flooding, the area desperately needs more flood-resilient infrastructure. Luckily, a new project provides just that, as well as new green space.

​In and around North Brooklyn

Zohran might have Greenpoint on lock, but Curtis Sliwa is finding support among the neighborhood’s Polish community.

Inside New York’s microcinema boom (including Greenpoint and Williamsburg options).

​Watch out — Rolex is coming to Williamsburg.