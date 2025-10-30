No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30

Kids Create: Spooky Slime @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: In honor of the holiday, kids ages 6 to 12 are welcome to make slime. Free, no RSVP needed.

Spells & Springs Halloween Bash @ Selformer, 4:30 p.m.: Enjoy a killer workout during a night where pilates meets potions. Every participant will get a goodie bag of treasures and the class is followed by sipping, mingling, and celebrating. Everyone in class will automatically be entered into a raffle for AirPods, a massage, Matcha Babe tin, Selformer class pack, gift cards, and more. Costumes are encouraged (as long as you can still move!). $55, sign up here.

Book Club Discussion @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: To discuss Rivers Solomon’s seasonally spooky book Model Home. No need to have finished the book to attend, but beware of spoilers. Free, no RSVP needed.

Functional Sports Nutrition Workshop: Bikepacking Nutrition Strategies @ Hilltop Bicycles, 6 p.m.: Learn about fueling on two wheels from international bikepacker Jessica Luscher. The workshop will cover realistic meal and snack strategies, packing light, adapting, local food sources, approaching limited food access, and rest days. Free, get tickets here.

One-Day Choir @ LOFT STORY, 6:30 p.m.: Sing Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” with others in a welcoming, judgment-free space. By donation, sign up here.

Paint & Pot Boo-Shop @ Tula House, 7 p.m.: Paint your very own themed terracotta planter and pot a new plant. Costumes are encouraged and supplies, candy, and complimentary wine will be provided. You’ll also learn some at-home plant care tips so your new greenery doesn’t end up in the cemetery. $85, register here.

Gutterween @ The Gutter, 7 p.m.: It’s a three-day cover-palooza! The annual Gutterween returns with odes to Steely Dan, Smashing Pumpkins (appropriate), Lady Gaga, Weezer, Fiona Apple, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, The Chicks, and so many more. Free, no RSVP needed. More info here.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

Killer Flash Days @ Three Kings Tattoo, 12 p.m.: Want some spooky new ink? Enjoy frightening festive flash tattoos ranging from $31 to $250 from eight artists. There will also be prizes for costumes, so go all out. More info here.

Gutterween @ The Gutter, 7 p.m.: Day 2!

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Textile Repair Fair @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Make an article of clothing undead with a little mending session! Bring items with busted seams, small holes, and missing buttons for a team of repair coaches to help and teach. To keep the recycling vibes going, there will also be e-waste and textile collection on site. Free, no RSVP needed.

Pup Parade & Costume Contest @ Jojo & Co Pet Club, 11 a.m.: Free, sign up here.

Gutterween @ The Gutter, 7 p.m.: Day 3!

Secrets of the Dead @ Film Noir Cinema, 9 p.m.: Enjoy (and/or be horrified by) ten short horror films curated by Jeffrey Wengrofsky from filmmakers all over the world. $21.05, get tickets here.

TUNE-IN Silent Party Halloween Weekend @ Kokomo, 10 p.m.: Get ready for an evening of high energy, vibe shifting, and dancing with a headphones-on silent-disco-style party. There will be multiple stations and three DJs to choose between. Free with RSVP before midnight, sign up here.

Glow in the Dead @ Republic Latin Fusion, 11:30 p.m.: Celebrate life, death, and everything in between with vibrant colors, glowing skulls, and Latin beats that honor Día de Muertos tradition while keeping the party alive. $28.52, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2

NYC Marathon Day @ Bedford Ave, Manhattan Ave, Greenpoint Ave, and McGuinness, 8 a.m.: More info here.

Grand Opening & Marathon Watch Party @ J’adore – salon de coiffure, 10 a.m.: Enjoy drinks, snacks, raffles, and complimentary styling with a side order of 50,000+ runners coming through the neighborhood to celebrate the grand opening of a new hair salon. Free, no RSVP needed. More info here.

Food Drive @ Rose’s R&R Bar, 2 p.m.: Food insecurity is more relevant than ever, especially with the impending suspension of SNAP benefits. So help out your neighbors with a donation to Community is the Way, who will be collecting boxed stuffing, boxed mashed potatoes, crackers, rice, canned pumpkin, canned soup, and more to benefit Food for Brooklyn. More info here.

Día de Muertos Lucha Libre @ Arlo Williamsburg, 3:30 p.m.: High-flying moves, colorful masks, and nonstop excitement comes to the heart of Williamsburg during a showcase of the best of Lucha Libre. $23.18, get tickets here.

Phantasma: A Latin Halloween Celebration @ 198 N 4th St, 7 p.m.: A Halloween Perreo Party featuring a DJ, live performances, finger food, themed cocktails, and flash tattoos. $49.87, get tickets here.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 3

CINEMA INJECTION III: ANTI-FILM FESTIVAL Cinema Injection III: Anti-Film Festival @ The Second City, 7 p.m.: Come together and enjoy art for a good cause during a fundraiser for trans women in reentry from Rikers Island. The evening will include amateur films, musical performances, vendors, a clothing drive, and more. Funds will help the women secure stable housing for formerly incarcerated trans people. Donations of winter coats are also welcome as entry. $12.51, get tickets here.

Authentic Movement Introduction Series @ Grand Street Healing Project, 7 p.m.: Join a small, supportive weekly group for two hours of embodied self-discovery. $81.88, register here.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Parent Support Group: Postpartum + Beyond @ The Canopy, 12:30 p.m.: Connect with other parents and share experiences, challenges, and triumphs of postpartum life while receiving emotional support, tips, and resources from doctors from Williamsburg Therapy Group. Bring your newborn or come solo. Free, sign up here.

Silent Writing Happy Hour @ Pete’s Candy Store, 5 p.m.: Free, RSVP here.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Teen Time: Sensory Friendly Hour @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: Overwhelmed or overstimulated teens ages 13 and up can enjoy a low-key afternoon with lights off and noice-canceling headphones available. Free, no RSVP needed.

Ms. Maxwell Presents: The Murder Game @ Brooklyn Art Haus, 7 p.m.: Join a murder mystery featuring characters straight from the 1920s London society pages. Dress to impress while you wander, listen, watch, and step back in time. $49.87, get tickets here.

Color & Sip @ 282 Meserole St, 7:30 p.m.: Featuring pages from collaborative coloring book Drawing a Deep Breath. $28.52, sign up here.