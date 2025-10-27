One year ago, the neighborhood feared that Greenpoint’s Casanova (338 McGuinness Blvd.) had served its last antipasto.

The Italian restaurant posted a sign on the door that read, “closed.” It was dark and empty when Greenpointers passed by, and phone lines were disconnected. Essentially, all signs pointed to Casanova being closed for business.

The exterior of Casanova in Greenpoint. Photo: Julia Moak

Almost exactly a year later, Casanova has reopened under completely new management with a new staff. The restaurant’s first day of business was Tuesday, October 21.

Tony, the proud new owner of Casanova, has been in the restaurant business since he came to the United States in 1994 and has managed several other restaurants in the city.

He told Greenpointers that he liked the name “Casanova,” so he decided not to change it. He is also keeping the restaurant’s old-school feel both inside and out.

As for the menu, that will also remain “almost the same,” according to Tony. He told Greenpointers that old favorites will still be available alongside a few new additions. Locals can expect similar versions of pastas, pizzas, appetizers like fried calamari, and mains like chicken parm.

Tony is still working to publicize Casanova’s new menu on delivery apps and change the phone number online.

He is also changing the restaurant’s hours. Casanova was open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday, but Tony wants to open the restaurant on Monday also. Casanova will now offer lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and dinner on Sundays starting at 5 p.m.