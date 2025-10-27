Some say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but I say it’s anytime you get to see a massive collection of dogs in those costumes with the little arms.

Like this fine fellow here.

Dog owners and lovers alike gathered in McGolrick Park on Saturday, October 25 for the annual Dog Parade and Costume Contest. Almost 130 pups participated in the day’s festivities.

While everyone’s a winner in my eyes, some winners win more than others. The day’s top honors went to the Back to the Future crew, for their flawless attention to detail. Oh, Mary! took time out of her busy cabaret act to appear in Greenpoint (with her husband, no less!), walking away with the award for best duo. And the award for most creative costume went to McGolrick Park itself, decked out with a clever dog-watching sign, binoculars, and a passive lawn sign.

Other personal favorites included Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog, ET and Elliott, and the Zohran Mamdani fast and free bus.

We’re sharing some photos of the day’s proceedings. And friendly reminder, this is scrappy community journalism at its best, folks. I’m just a 5’2 girl with a dream and an iPhone camera.

NYC Ferry

“Back to the Future” took best in show!

“The Emperor’s New Groove”

Cruella DeVill

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg

A cow abducted by a UFO

McGolrick Park!

Chestburster from “Alien”

“Oh, Mary!” (and husband)

E.T. and Elliott

Ouija board

One of Zohran’s fast and free buses

Shoutout to McGolrick Dogs and North Brooklyn Dogs for organizing the event! And if you haven’t done so already, be sure to fill out North Brooklyn Dogs’ census, to make sure our furry friends get the resources they need!