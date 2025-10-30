Two new vintage stores recently opened in Greenpoint, shoring up the neighborhood’s already thriving scene.

Original Story opened at 86 Dobbin Street, a permanent home to what started as a series of pop-ups around the city. It joins a solid corner for all things design, with Dobbin Street Co-op and Seven Wonders Collective already stationed there (and previously Feng Sway).

Moody Goose Vintage opened at 580 Manhattan Avenue, in the former home of Line and Label (whose online site still exists, if you’d like to support). Owner Kristina Schagane is bringing her mother-daughter operated brand straight from San Francisco. What started as a pandemic project on Depop quickly turned into a storefront featuring more than 10 different vintage curators.

“Featuring both mens and women’s items, we focus on everyday wear with a median price point of $45-$50,” Schagane said via email.