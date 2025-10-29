As the federal government shutdown nears the 30-day mark, a number of benefits hang in the balance. And starting November 1, this will mean a freeze of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by the Trump administration. SNAP is the federal aid program that helps low- and no-income people purchase food. Nearly 3 million New Yorkers receive SNAP benefits every month (higher than the national average), with 22.6% of households being families with children.

New York is one of 25 states that have filed a suit against the administration asking asking a federal judge in Massachusetts to order the Department of Agriculture to provide benefits for November via contingency funds, but while that hangs in the balance, there are resources you can tap into locally.

The Greenpoint Hunger Program, which operates out of the Greenpoint Reformed Church at 136 Milton Street, serves hot takeout meals on Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. and has anticipated the shutdown, though there may be longer waits than usual. They also hold a food pantry on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. If you’d like to help by volunteering, you can express your interest here.

North Brooklyn Angels also works to address food insecurity by cooking and serving roughly 2,000 nutritious meals weekly. Three days per week, the Angelmobile can be found at the following locations:

Mondays: 11:45 a.m. at 1 Havemeyer St., 12:15 p.m. at 862 Manhattan Ave, and 12:30 p.m. at 195 Maujer St.

Tuesdays: 11:45 a.m. at 1 Havemeyer St., 12 p.m. at 176 St. Nicholas Ave, and 12:30 p.m. at 240 Division Ave.

Wednesdays: 11:45 a.m. at 1 Havemeyer St. and 12:30 p.m. at 195 Maujer St.

Volunteers are always needed and welcome, and sign ups are available here.

Greenpoint Community Kitchen preps and serves hundreds of meals every Saturday at 11 a.m. from St. John’s Lutheran Church at 155 Milton Street.

In Williamsburg, the Los Sures food pantry serves to provide fruit, vegetables, grains, canned foods, and other non-perishable goods to the Southside community from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Tuesday at 145 S 3rd Street.

If you want to help and can’t donate your time, you can always donate food. Coz Salon is currently accepting non-perishable, pantry safe goods like canned fish, dried fruits, rice, peanut/nut butters, oatmeal, shelf-stable milk, pancake mix, and more (pop-tabs preferred on cans for accessibility) until Monday, November 3. Starting on November 2, Community is the Way is holding a drive at Rose’s R&R Bar to benefit Food for Brooklyn. Goods can be donated Thursdays through Sundays.