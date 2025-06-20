Good afternoon, Greenpointers

Things are heating up, and we’re not just talking about the weather!

Mayor Eric Adams announced plans last week to remove protections from a section of the Bedford Avenue bike lane, but a Brooklyn judge said he did not have the authority to make that decision.

The June primaries wrap up on Tuesday. Incumbent city council member Lincoln Restler will face off against Sabrina Gates. We sent both candidates a questionnaire. Read their responses (or rather, response) here.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has mandated that Green Asphalt adjust its smokestacks and fix the pollution affecting Greenpoint and parts of Queens.

Knori, a Japanese hand roll restaurant, just opened on Greenpoint Avenue. Peeps Kitchen needs a new home!

If you’ve been walking down Franklin Street over the past year and kept wondering, “When is that Van Leeuwen gonna open?” The answer is NOW. Catch Sailor & Siren’s lobster rolls at Broken Land this weekend. And for other weekend things to do, consult our handy guide here.

In and around North Brooklyn

A local dad won a Pedro Pascal lookalike contest and got a year’s worth of free burritos.

A Nordstrom service hub will open where Starbucks used to be on North 7th Street.

Refinery29 highlighted Toñita’s, hosting a block party this weekend.