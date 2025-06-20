Itching to get outside after multiple miserably rainy days and weekends? You’re in luck — there’s plenty to do locally this weekend. (Just make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.)

FRIDAY, JUNE 20

SOCIAL WORK WALK-IN HOURS

Need public assistance? Looking for more information on programs and how to access them? Greenpoint Library is holding walk-in hours with the Brooklyn Public Library Social Work Program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free 30-minute appointments will be available to assist with referrals for housing, food, employment, health insurance, and mental health assistance. Can’t make it on Friday? Call 718-230-2044 or email [email protected] to talk with a social worker.

KIDS DROP-OFF MOVIE NIGHT

If you’re looking for a kid-free Friday night (or at least a few hours of the evening), PLAY Greenpoint has you covered from 6 to 8 p.m. Children 4-8 can enjoy a showing of Disney’s Zootopia (rated PG), starring Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman in a kid-friendly buddy cop movie set in a mammal metropolis where various animals live and thrive. Dinner and open (supervised) play will also be provided.

Pre-registration is $42 here.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

TAG SALE

If you’re in the market for some vintage art, look no further than Daniel / Oliver gallery’s annual tag sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prepare to browse hundreds of pieces of gallery inventory, like vintage photographs, prints, posters, antiques, and ephemera, plus a variety of wares from 20 other vendors on site. Prices range from $10 to $500 with negotiating encouraged!

SATURDAY, JUNE 21

NATURAL DYES: SUMMER SOLSTICE

Say R.I.P. to Rit and learn more about natural dyes and techniques during a workshop at Greenpoint Library. In celebration of the summer solstice, the session will explore the technique of indigo dyeing, a plant-based permanent dye (so don’t wear anything you wouldn’t want potentially be dyed forever!). Instructors will teach its history, creating the vat, and the science behind it before having the class create shibori-resisted patterns.

The adults-only event is free and open to 12 spots only, first come, first served.

BERRY STREET BLOCK PARTY

A number of local businesses on Berry are coming together for an open-air celebration with food, drinks, music, and community hosted by NBK Open Streets from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food and drink specials at multiple restaurants and live music performances filling the street, plus games and giveaways. Participating businesses include George and Jack’s, Oregano, Antica Pesa, Teddy’s, Northside Wines, Smoochie Baby, Enso, Lucy’s Vietnamese, and more.

PRIDE SALE

Yaro Studios is holding a member sale in honor of Pride from 12 to 6 p.m. Work like bespoke pottery and more from studio members will be for sale with all proceeds going directly to the artists. There will also be an opportunity to donate to the Marsha P. Johnson Foundation, with Yaro matching donations up to $1,000.

BREATHWORK WORKSHOP

There’s a lot to be anxious about! So if you’re in need of a crash course about regulating your breathing, achieving more calm, and potentially fixing your sleep patterns, head to Breathe Better at Held Space. The two-hour session at 2 p.m. will cover why so many people breathe “incorrectly” and how to shift it, proper techniques and posture for healthy breathing, and breathing patterns to support different situations and emotional states, all followed by a guided practice.

Register for $55 here.

SWEETLEAF SUMMER JAM

Saturday is the day for block parties! Sweetleaf is also hosting an outdoor soirée from 2 to 5 p.m. with live DJs, coffee, barbecue, special treats from Charlotte Patisserie, and more.

GREENPOINT JAZZ FESTIVAL

Continue your party hopping into the evening with Greenpoint Jazz Festival II at the Polish Slavic Center from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy smooth tunes and good vibes from talented jazz musicians in a room of music enthusiasts. Performers include Margo Staniszewska, Daniel Sky and Martin Steczkowski, the Pawel Ignatowicz Trio, and Krzysztof Medyma and Andrzej Winnicki.

Get tickets for $12.51 here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 22

KIDS BIKE SKILLS 101: LEARN TO RIDE

‘Tis the season for bike riding. If your kid wants to ditch the training wheels in a safe, encouraging environment through an easy, effective method, they’re welcome at Bike New York‘s learn-to-ride session at McCarren Park. Children 5 and up will learn to balance, pedal, start, stop, and steer on two wheels under the guidance of expert instructors. No prior experience is necessary! Kids under 10 must bring their own bike and helmet, while 10 and up can use loaners provided on site.

Register for free here.