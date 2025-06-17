Knori (121 Greenpoint Ave.), a new Japanese restaurant focused on hand rolls, opened earlier this month in Greenpoint. Knori focuses on high-quality ingredients served in a fast-casual environment.

Knori’s Liana Zou is a North Brooklyn local and told Greenpointers that “Greenpoint has always felt like home” to her.

“There’s such a strong sense of community here, and the mix of culture and energy makes it a place to bring this concept to life,” she stated.

A selection of hand rolls from Knori. Photo: Knori

Zou told Greenpointers that Knori’s menu “is centered around freshly prepared hand rolls made right in front of you.”

“We wanted to bring a special experience from Japan to the heart of Greenpoint and everything from the fish to the nori is carefully sourced for flavor and texture,” Zou explained.

A selection of hand rolls from Knori. Photo: Knori

The menu at Knori offers a range of options, from à la carte rolls to tasting menus.

The selection of à la carte handrolls includes a wide variety of fish like bluefin tuna, eel, scallop, shrimp, snow crab, toro, uni, and caviar. There are classic combinations like California rolls and spicy tuna rolls, as well as unique twists like the bluefin tuna roll with onion crunch.

Tasting menu options include the Classic for $36, which comes with an appetizer and five hand rolls, and the Premium menu for $42 with an appetizer and five different hand rolls, like scallop and snow crab. Knori’s Chef Tasting Menu is $80 and offers a longer experience that concludes with dessert.

Knori’s selection of appetizers includes edamame, miso soup, seaweed salad, scallop carpaccio, and a variety of sashimi.

Knori is open Monday through Friday 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12:30 – 11 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.