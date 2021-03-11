Twinkle Playspace (144 Frost St.), an indoor play center for children ages six and younger, is eager to welcome back entertainment-deprived children. The sparkling 4500-square foot play space has recently reopened with several new healthy and safety protocols in place.

“We’re focused on the safety of the families that come to Twinkle so we’ve set up the the following procedures for our guests,” said owner, Vaneesa Yee-Chan.

These updates include an upgraded HVAC system with an air purifier system that filters viruses and bacteria, misting systems between each play session with electrostatic sprayer and hospital-grade disinfectant, increased cleanings on frequently touched surfaces, daily staff health screenings, and more hand sanitization stations.

Face masks are required for children 24 months old and over and all adults. “No mask, no entry, no exceptions,” said Yee-Chan. Currently, Twinkle no longer offers dress up areas due to sanitization limitations.

At this time, Twinkle has an occupancy for only 18 guests. All clients including past clients, children and adults must fill out a new liability waiver, which includes new COVID-19 regulations, before coming into Twinkle. The staff is reduced to only 3 people. Employees receive daily health screenings and temperature checks.

Only one family is allowed to enter at a time and a daily health questionnaire must be completed upon arrival. Staff then takes everyones’ temperatures and records it with client’s name. Once this check in process is completed, the family is instructed on how to enter the play space. The staff reinforces proper mask usage, maintaining a 6 foot safety distance and the use of our sanitizing stations during the 2 hour play sessions.

Play sessions run Monday through Friday from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm, and 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm; and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30am – 10:30am. All children, including infants, and adults must pay for entry. It is $20 for each person for the two hour session.

Twinkle features a wide variety of play areas for kids to explore during their session. Some highlights include the Stardust Tree Fort, an indoor life-size tree with a suspension bridge, the How to Feed Your Dragon exhibit where kids can play with four 15-foot tall multi-colored dragons, and the Pretty in Pink area, a pink-on-pink damasked, French-inspired designed beauty salon.

The Stardust Tree Fort at Twinkle.

Other experiences include the Red Hot Fire Truck, Young MacDonald’s Barnyard, an imaginary Brooklyn General Store, and the Hardhat Zone. Two brand new offerings are the adorable Tea Salon and the sweet Pet Shop.

The new tea salon at Twinkle.

Twinkle is offering the opportunity to purchase a a private group/pod play session. They ask that you book the maximum capacity of 10 children and 8 adults. It costs $300, but divided between ten families, it’s a good deal for privacy for your pod. The party room is not available for use during this session. Parties and celebrations are not permitted. And no outside food is allowed.

A unicorn-themed birthday party at Twinkle.

If you would like to book a birthday party, the variety of themes offered is impressive. The themes range from unicorns and mermaids to superheroes and dinosaurs. They also have unique ones like a Polynesian-themed Luau and a Jungle Safari. During birthday parties, the host and guests will have exclusive access to the entire playspace. The capacity is the same as other times – 10 children and 8 adults is the absolute maximum allowed in the space. No exceptions. Saturday and Sunday private party time slots are 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, and 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Email birthdays@twinkleplayspace.com to find out more about birthday parties and private events.

Don’t forget to wear your sparkly socks! Like many other indoor play areas, socks are required for both kids and adults. (They are also available for purchase on-site, just in case.)