We started this week with a look at local environmental advocates fighting to shut down the National Grid facility in Greenpoint. In other local fights, Greenpointers wrote a rare editorial op-ed detailing our experience with the Mayor’s Office of Ethnic and Community Media. MOECM’s lack of transparency has disheartened us, as they prop up outlets that run more favorable coverage of Mayor Eric Adams while small outlets clamor for financial support.

Sadly, fresh on the heels of Pencil Factory announcing their closure, the longstanding Marlow & Sons shared that an untenable rent increase would also force them to close; stop by this weekend for their last day of service.

In a bright moment for small businesses, one actually made a triumphant return to the neighborhood. Brooklyn Brine, first founded in 2009, just opened a new store on West Street.

The forecast predicts a cloudy weekend. It might not be time to employ this guide to local outdoor dining just yet, but that day will come soon enough! Our weekend roundup answers all your questions about things you can do this weekend (some of which are indoors!).

PopUp Bagels will finally open in Williamsburg next week. As of today, the School Construction Authority announced that they would move forward with the project to create a new elementary school on Franklin Street.

Shota Omakase shared a recipe for this week’s Community Cookbook series.

In and around North Brooklyn

Physical media is making a comeback, with a new video store opening on Grand Street.

Speaking of heating up (and perhaps spreading germs in the process), the Williamsburg Bathhouse saga continues to escalate.