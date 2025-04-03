There’s no shortage of great bagel spots in Brooklyn but a new contender is officially throwing their hat into the ring.

The buzzy PopUp Bagels recently shared that their Williamsburg location (661 Driggs Ave.) will officially open next Friday, April 11. Currently, the brand has five locations in New York City, including Greenwich Village, Upper East Side, and Upper West Side, Midtown East, and Penn Plaza.

The Williamsburg location marks its first Brooklyn location and is just one of several locations opening this year. We first reported the news in August, when the team initially targeted a December opening.

PopUp Bagels has earned a cult following for their unique approach to the bagel-buying process (they proudly proclaim that they don’t sell sandwiches). The kitchen constantly churns out hot, fresh bagels meant to be enjoyed on the spot with a tub of schmear (customers are encouraged to “grip, rip, and dip”). They keep the flavors simple, but the schmears constantly rotate.

PopUp’s Williamsburg location will launch with an official opening party starting at 8:30 am (with a DJ!), though they’ll likely be in the soft-opening stages a few days prior. They will be open every day 7 am – 4 pm.