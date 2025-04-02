Outdoor dining season has officially begun for many local restaurants in North Brooklyn.

Yesterday, April 1, food and drink establishments were legally able to set up dining sheds, also known as roadway cafes, with permission from the city. Many local spots were granted conditional road approvals, while a few were granted full approvals. The dining sheds must be dismantled by November 29.

Restaurants can also set up sidewalk cafes, which can legally be maintained all year round.

It’s also worth noting that there are seasonal spots like Tacocina (25 River St.) in Domino Park, plus other restaurants like Park House (855 Lorimer St.) in McCarren Park, and Psaraki (420 Kent Ave.) on the East River, that offer outdoor dining. They are not part of the list of sidewalk cafes and dining sheds because they do not take up space on sidewalks or roads.

Gothamist published a handy map of outdoor dining availability in the city (which we recommend to understand the difference between the types of approval—it’s confusing).

To complement the map, Greenpointers compiled three lists of restaurants that offer outdoor dining in North Brooklyn. The first list includes eateries that have full roadway approval, the second list includes spots with conditional roadway approval, and the third includes spots with sidewalk cafe approval.

One thing is for sure, Greenpoint and Williamsburg offer a multitude of al fresco dining options. See for yourself in our lists below.

Greta’s outdoor dining shed. Photo: Greta

Full Roadway Approval

Bar Americano (180 Franklin St.), Elder Greene (160 Franklin St.), El Born (651 Manhattan Ave.), Bar Bruno (560 Manhattan Ave.), Wei (145 Borinquen Pl.), The Whiskey (44 Berry St.)

Conditional Roadway Approval

Maman (80 Kent St.), Banks Tavern (19 Greenpoint Ave.), Paulie Gee’s (60 Greenpoint Ave.), Oxomoco (128 Greenpoint Ave.), Variety Coffee (142 Driggs Ave.), Acre (64 Meserole Ave.), Greta (204 Nassau Ave.), Dar 525 (168 Driggs Ave.), Montesacro (432 Union Ave.), Modern Love (317 Union Ave.), Pete’s Candy Store (709 Lorimer St.), Bamonte’s (32 Withers St.), Exley (1 Jackson St.), Leon’s Bagels (128 Bedford Ave.) 74 Wythe, Cafe Colette (79 Berry St.), Dolly’s Swing and Dive (101 Kent Ave.), Cafe Mogador (133 Wythe Ave.), George and Jack’s Taproom (103 Berry St.), Oregano (102 Berry St.), Partners Coffee (125 North 6th St.), Sweetgreen (162 North 4th St.), Ace’s Pizza (637 Driggs Ave.), K Top Chicken (639 Driggs Ave.), Oh Boy (84 Havemeyer St.), Black Seed Bagels (214 Berry St.), Birds of a Feather (191 Grand St.), Hole in the Wall (292 Bedford Ave.), Maison Premiere (298 Bedford Ave.), Tabare (221 South 1st St.), Bozu (296 Grand St.), L’industrie Pizzeria (254 South 2nd St.), Sauced Rooster (331 Bedford Ave.), Noods and Chill (170 South 3rd St.), Serendipity (229 South 3rd St.), Deux Chats (27 Broadway)

Sidewalk Dining Approval

Glasserie (95 Commercial St.), Sweetleaf Coffee (159 Freeman St.), Bakeri (105 Freeman St.), Achilles Heel (180 West St.), Kestane Kebab (208 Franklin St.), The Moonlight Mile (200 Franklin St.), Naked Dog (47 Java St.), Little Tiffin (970 Manhattan Ave.), Vamos al Tequila (162 Franklin St.), Threes Brewing (113 Franklin St.), 21 Greenpoint (21 Greenpoint Ave.), Pencil Factory (142 Franklin St.), Le Gamin (108 Franklin St.), Flower Cat (837 Manhattan Ave.), Chez Ma Tante (90 Calyer St.), Salsa Pizzeria (40 Clifford Pl.), Bagel Point (87 Norman Ave.), Nura (46 Norman Ave.), Ray’s (905 Lorimer St.), Good Bar (627 Manhattan Ave.), Five Leaves (18 Bedford Ave.), Greenpoint Fish & Lobster (114 Nassau Ave.), Minnows (167 Nassau Ave.), The Esters (192 Nassau Ave.), The Palace (206 Nassau Ave.), Lovebirds (211 Nassau Ave.), Little Dobeki (85 Driggs Ave.), Bernie’s (332 Driggs Ave.), Talea Beer Co. (87 Richardson St.), The Richardson (451 Graham Ave.), Diane’s (425 Graham Ave.), Mesa Coyoacan (372 Graham Ave.), Brujos (333 Graham Ave.), Sage (301 Graham Ave.), Win Son (159 Graham Ave.), The Brooklyn Tree (188 Montrose Ave.), Veselka (646 Lorimer St.), Mo’s General (620 Lorimer St.), Huda (312 Leonard St.), Pomp and Circumstance (577 Lorimer St.), Think Coffee (10 Devoe St.), Hidden Grounds (400 Union Ave.), Ainslie (76 Ainslie St.), Los Tacos Mcondo (502 Grand St.), Fiction Bar (308 Hooper St.), Kent Ale House (51 Kent Ave.), Beco (45 Richardson St.), Thief (595 Union Ave.), Casa Publica (594 Union Ave.), Gran Torino (131 Berry St.), Juliette (135 North 5th St.), Mole (178 Kent Ave.), Shake Shack (160 Berry St.), Blue Bottle Coffee (76 North 4th St.), Bondi Sushi (156 North 4th St.), Woodhul Wine Bar (644 Driggs Ave.), The Butcher’s Daughter (271 Metropolitan Ave.), Bar Madonna (367 Metropolitan Ave.), The Commodore (366 Metropolitan Ave.), Gelateria Gentile (253 Wythe Ave.), Nitehawk Cinemas (136 Metropolitan Ave.), Skinny Dennis (152 Metropolitan Ave.), Radegast Hall & Biergarten (113 North 3rd St.), Westville (658 Driggs Ave.), Tacombi (242 Metropolitan Ave.), Aurora (70 Grand St.), Two Hands (262 Kent Ave.), Planta (316 Wythe Ave.), Clem’s (264 Grand St.), Have & Meyer (103 Havemeyer St.), Leo (318 Grand St.), Emmy Squared (364 Grand St.), Banter (132 Havenmeyer St.), Fan Fried Rice Bar (740 Driggs Ave.), Vanessa’s Dumpling House (310 Bedford Ave.), Simple Cafe (346 Bedford Ave.), Nicky’s Unisex (90 South 4th St.), Keg and Lantern Brewing (104 South 4th St.), Pies-n-Thighs (166 South 4th St.), Xolo (21 Dunham Pl.), Diner (85 Broadway), Marlow and Sons (81 Broadway), Motorino Pizzeria (139 Broadway), Meadowsweet (149 Broadway), On Track Bar / OTB (141 Broadway), Teddy’s Bar & Grill (96 Berry St.), Antica Pesa (115 Berry St.), George and Jack’s Taproom (103 Berry St.), Jajaja (119 Kent Ave.), Silver Light Tavern (689 Lorimer St.), Llama Inn (50 Withers St.), Kokomo (65 Kent Ave.), Ciao Ciao (97 N. 10th St.), Allswell (124 Bedford Ave.), Cheeseboat (80 Berry St.), Hotel Delmano (82 Berry St.)