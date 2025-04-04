Shota Omakase (50 South 3rd St.), the Michelin-starred omakase restaurant in Williamsburg, recently unveiled its new chef’s counter called Gentei Omakase, which serves a 19-course menu, featuring especially rare and seasonal dishes.

Chef Cheng Lin hands each meticulously-crafted course to his guests directly, while explaining the story behind each dish and its ingredients. The 19-course experience begins with six small dishes, followed by 11 nigiri, one hand roll and one dessert.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Chef Lin has shared the recipe for Shota’s Lychee Mocktail, a refreshing complement to his omakase menus. Learn how to make Shota’s Lychee Mocktail below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Shota’s lychee mocktail. Photo: Shota

Shota’s Lychee Mocktail

Ingredients

3 ounces of lychee purée (made from one 20-ounce can of lychee fruit in syrup. Shota uses Aroy-D brand Lychee in Syrup, which you can find in most Asian supermarkets.)

1/4 ounce of simple syrup (made from equal parts sugar and water)

Sparkling water (to top)

Garnish: Shiso leaf or mint leaf and 2 lychee fruits

Directions

First, make the simple syrup. Combine sugar and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Set aside (and allow for time to cool). Next, prepare the lychee purée by blending the lychee fruit with the syrup in the can it comes in. Set aside. To assemble the mocktail, fill a glass with ice cubes. Add 3 ounces of the lychee purée and 1/4 ounce of simple syrup. Top with sparkling or soda water. Stir gently. Add a shiso leaf (or mint) and skewer two whole lychees on top as garnishes.