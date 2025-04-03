Rain may be in the forecast for this weekend, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend it cooped up at home. Enjoy the first weekend of April (its showers bring May flowers, after all) with a myriad of events from vintage sales to egg hunts to shower beers.

ALL WEEKEND

SUPERETTE VINTAGE ARCHIVE SALE

If the numerous thrift, vintage, and consignment stores in the neighborhood haven’t been scratching your itch, have no fear, another is popping up locally at 86 Dobbin Street. Superette is a team of three partners who have been working, selling, and sourcing together for 10 years. Their selections are high end, designer vintage fashion with options that are both sustainable and unique. Typically found in Chinatown, this weekend they’re bringing a selection of their wares to the neighborhood from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

FRIDAY, APRIL 4

KIDS DROP OFF MOVIE NIGHT

If you’re looking for a kid-free Friday night (or at least a few hours of the evening), PLAY Greenpoint has you covered from 6 to 8 p.m. Children 4-8 can enjoy a showing of Disney’s Brave, which follows the story of Merida, the impetuous but courageous daughter of Scottish King Fergus and Queen Elinor, who defies of an age-old tradition and causes chaos in the kingdom in her pursuit of independence. Dinner and open (supervised) play will also be provided.

Pre-registration is $42 here.

PETTING ZOO COMEDY

If the typical comedy show format isn’t your thing, maybe that’s just because it’s missing some furry (and scaly…and feathered) friends. Petting Zoo is the pet project (haha) of comics Mike Kandel and Charlie Sosnick that changes up the typical comedy format with a dose of exotic animals. The 8 p.m. show at Cloud City will also feature sets from Liza Treyger (Netflix), Molly Kearney (SNL), Michelladonna (Shop Cats), and Jammine Nance. In between comics, you can even interact with snakes, birds, lizards, bugs, and other creatures with help from wildlife biologist Ranger Eric Powers and his team of professional nature guides.

Tickets are $19 and available here.

WILDEST NYC STORY

Enjoy a night of curated comedy and trauma bonding only NYC could truly provide with Fools’ Circle at Isola Brooklyn (f.k.a. Knitting Factory for anyone curious). This storytelling comedy show starting at 8 p.m. will feature Eva Evans, Nore Davis, Asad Benbow, Sheria Mattis, Rae Sanni, Sasha Merci, Talent Harris, Brittany Carney, and host Petey Deabreu.

Tickets are $26.38 and available here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

EGG HUNT

Few things scream spring like a good old-fashioned egg hunt. Magnetic Me and The Mommy Archives are hosting an egg-citing morning of searching, basket decorating, and other festive activities for all ages 18 and under (though, honestly, I think adults would be just as excited about finding free eggs these days) with parental supervision while connecting with other local families. Join the fun in McCarren Park at 10 a.m.

RSVP for free here.

TOOL WORKSHOP

If you’ve fallen victim to many a landlord special, here’s an opportunity to take home improvement into your own hands. Greenpoint Library continues their series of hands-on tool workshops, this time focusing on tools you may be less familiar with, like angle grinders, dremels, and multipurpose oscillating tools (oh my!). The workshop is taught by educators and artists Derek Haffar and Jim Osman from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and there is a required safety demonstration to start.

The event is free and first come, first served for adults and teens ages 14 and up (accompanied by a parent) — space is limited to 12 spots.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

Give a pup a new home this weekend thanks to a pet adoption event hosted by Waldo’s Rescue Pen at TALEA from 1 to 4 p.m. Waldo’s Rescue Pen is a 501c3 org that provides essential care through adoption and fostering for dogs in need. Adoptable pets include furry friends of all ages, from puppies to adults across a range of breeds.

SHOWER BEER LAUNCH + GIVEAWAY

Big shower beer fan? This is for you: TALEA has also partnered with bodycare brand Flamingo on a special, limited-edition Shower Beer lager with hints of blackberry and lime, plus a fun shower beer holder. To celebrate, TALEA is holding a launch event from 2 to 7 p.m. in their Williamsburg taproom where every guest who orders a Shower Beer on draft will receive a free Flamingo razor and shower beer holder while supplies last.

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

FLASH BOB

If you’ve been dying to dance it out, look no further than a dance mob Bob party thrown by Bob’s Dance Shop in McCarren Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The class includes a warmup, exercise, and dance tutorial followed by a surprise performance immediately after in a playful, purposeful, and safe environment. Bob’s Dance Shop channels the vibe by combining dance, music, and fashion through a timeless beginner-friendly routine for dancers of all skill levels. Bring water and comfortable shoes.

Tickets are $12.51 and available here.

ONE-DAY CHOIR

Enjoy all the fun and merriment of a choir without the commitment, pressure, or need for singing talent. Gaia Music Collective‘s viral One-Day Choir series is coming to Greenpoint to celebrate song and the connective power of singing in harmony for one day only without auditions or judgement at 100 Sutton Street. From 1 to 4 p.m., the afternoon will include fun singing games, warmups, section-by-section walk throughs, lyrical breakdowns, video recordings, and more to culminate in a performance of Hozier’s “Take Me To Church.”

Tickets are by donation and available here.

CLOTHING SWAP

Ready to refresh your spring wardrobe? Do some seasonal cleaning and empty your closet to give your clothes a new life and make room for some new-to-you pieces during a Brooklyn Clothing Swap on the McCarren Park lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. This open, up-for-grabs swap thrives on radical generosity and recommends bringing around 20-30 pieces of gently worn clothes, shoes, or accessories to share. Anything leftover will be donated to local mutual aid efforts. The only request is that no one brings underwear, socks, or Shein.

RSVP for free here.