A proposed elementary school on Franklin Street officially got the green light, the School Construction Authority shared in a recent press release. Construction will commence on a new school at 257 Franklin Street, a 20,000-square foot site that will offer 450 new seats.

For 15 years, the School Construction Authority has eyed the site for a future elementary school, but plans were halted to allow for remediation on the nearby NuHart Plastics Superfund site. As remediation wrapped up, the SCA revived those plans and presented them in community town halls and to Brooklyn’s Community Board 1. The SCA says that the site at 257 Franklin checks all the boxes that they need for a new school — street frontage on Franklin and Dupont that allows for easy access for families and school buses, and in a location underserved by local schools (the closest public elementary schools are about a 20-minute walk away). The Greenpoint Landing area has also seen massive population growth over the past decade.

“The building is expected to be a five-to six-story structure featuring a play yard, full air conditioning, ADA accessibility, along with an all-electric design to enhance sustainability,” the SCA shared. “Additionally, the school will serve as a valuable community resource, potentially functioning as a voting site, meal distribution center, and cooling center during the summer months.”

Green outline represents the groundwater, the black outline on the bottom left site corner is the hydraulic barrier wall. Image via State DEC.

CB1 passed an unanimous resolution in support of the plan, but some community members still feel anxious about being so close to the NuHart Superfund site.

A hydraulic barrier was installed under the corner of Franklin and Dupont streets in 2023, which the SCA says prevents the migration of future contaminants from the NuHart site (which the SCA stressed were a negligible amount, due to the remediation). The SCA hopes to assuage fears by adding additional environmental oversight to ensure that the site remains safe and unaffected by the adjacent site.

“As the project commences, the SCA will voluntarily enroll the site in the NYC Mayor’s Office of Environmental Remediation (OER) Voluntary Cleanup Program,” the press release reads. “This program includes additional layers of regulatory review from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and public engagement, allowing for further oversight and input from all stakeholders.”

The project remains in its early stages, so we won’t see a school for another few years, but Greenpointers will bring you any updates to the story. In the meantime, you can check out the project’s website for additional documents and information.