Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

We were truly on the coffee grind (excuse the pun) this week, with multiple stories about local coffee shops. First up, Buddies in Williamsburg saw a massive outpouring of support after the owner’s TikTok went viral. Driftaway Coffee recently opened a new tasting room. And Patio Tropical, a Colombian cafe, offers more than just coffee at its vibrant location.

We saw firsthand Brooklyn Community Kitchen crown the winner of their inaugural All Gender Beauty Pageant. Find out how the rest of the evening went down here. Check out our weekend roundup for other fun events to keep on your radar.

Kyohei Sakaguchi’s upcoming show at a local gallery will display his oil paintings and work from his family. elNico offered up a chile relleno recipe for this week’s Community Cookbook.

The former Busy Bee Food Exchange might get a new life (and an entirely different vibe) if the state approves an application to turn it into a cannabis dispensary.

SSAW, a new Japanese restaurant in Williamsburg, serves both a tasting menu and a la carte options.

Tragically, a truck driver fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene this past Saturday.

In and around North Brooklyn

Gothamist reported on two competing groups fighting for control of a historic Williamsburg synagogue.

The MTA officially debuted the new open-gangway style trains on the G.

BK Reader checked out Nerina, at 35 Commercial Street.