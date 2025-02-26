Williamsburg is getting a first-of-its-kind “mini forest” at the end of North 4th Street, near the waterfront.

City Council Member Lincoln Restler’s office has allocated $35,000 to bring the concept to the neighborhood.

What exactly is a mini-forest? Great question. According to a press release from Restler’s office, mini forests (also known as Miyawaki forests, after the Japanese ecologist who developed the idea) are “a small, dense woodland of native trees and shrubs adapted well to the local environment that’s planted and designed to mimic natural forests in a small space.”

Though small in size, mini forests can have a big impact on their surrounding environment. They’re fast growing (up to 10 times faster than other tree collections), making them a great vector for biodiversity and promoting pollinating species of plants. They also help cool down urban areas affected by trapped heat.

“I’m thrilled that we’re bringing the first ever mini forest to Brooklyn!” Restler said in a statement to Greenpointers. “Once completed, the new mini forest in the Northside of Williamsburg will have an outsized impact on our community — by supporting biodiversity, improving air quality, preventing flooding, and beautifying a rundown, underutilized park space. Our office is working closely with the Parks Department to realize this project — and we’re excited to explore ways to replicate it district and city-wide.”

Part of the $35,000 will go towards hiring a gardener to maintain the project. The mini forest, set to be planted in late spring, will be fenced in, with benches placed near it.