A Greenpoint cafe, simply called The Coffee Shop (269 Nassau Ave.), is playing host to an unexpected hot dog pop-up from two small businesses: Crazy Uncle Red’s and Brooklyn Cured.

The debut pop-up was last weekend and sold out. But, fear not, there are still three upcoming pop-ups that will take place on February 28, March 7, and March 21 from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Golden Poodle, one of the “dressed-up” dogs on the menu at The Coffee Shop’s pop-up with Crazy Uncle Red’s and Brooklyn Cured. Photo: Crazy Uncle Red’s

The pop-up’s menu features 16 “dressed-up” all-beef Brooklyn Cured hot dogs, all for $5. One highlight is The Golden Poodle, which is topped with Crazy Uncle Red’s hot pepper jelly, housemade yellow mustard, minced onion and crushed potato chips. There’s also The Handsome Stranger topped with a feta and chile-garlic-sunflower spread mixture, kalamata olives and minced onion.

Tamer options include The Ploughman with relish and cheddar, and The All-American with ketchup, relish, and mustard. If nothing tickles your fancy, create your own dog and top it with three standard toppings and one fancy topping for $5. The menu also offers veggie dogs and veggie bacon at no extra cost.

The Handsome Stranger, one of the “dressed-up” dogs on the menu at The Coffee Shop’s pop-up with Crazy Uncle Red’s and Brooklyn Cured. Photo: Crazy Uncle Red’s

Crazy Uncle Red’s is a condiment producer based in New Bedford, Massachusetts, that known for its hot pepper jelly, and Brooklyn Cured is a Brooklyn-based charcuterie company that sells snack packs, sausages and hot dogs.